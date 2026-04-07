Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back Excitement for Colorado Next Season

There has been a lot of change for the Colorado Buffaloes this spring, and that has started with coach Deion Sanders' different approach to running the Colorado program. In his Tuesday morning press conference, coach Sanders spoke on how he feels heading into next season, which sends a message that Buffaloes fans will love.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders’ Feel Improvement at Colorado

“I think we’ve gotten better everywhere, starting with me and understanding what to go get, what we have, how to mature it, how to develop it, as well as the staff that we have,” said Sanders.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes needed to find a way to create more sustained success following the struggles of the 2025 season, as well as the inconsistent success over his tenure in Boulder. Coach Sanders has decided to significantly change his approach, which appears to have Colorado headed in a much better direction.

Sanders talked about having a better understanding of the overall roster and what they specifically need to improve the roster, as well as how to develop the talent once they have it on the roster.

He put this into practice throughout this offseason, where he prioritized a blend of experience and previous production in the transfer portal additions, as well as finding great young talent from the high school level.

In the recruitment process this offseason, it has become very clear that Sanders is a lot more hands-on, and he has publicly talked about watching the film of every player that Colorado brings in and also meeting them to ensure they fit with the culture he’s trying to build in Boulder.

The key piece is how all the talent is able to work together on the field, which comes down to the coaching staff. Coach Prime is also very excited with the coaching staff and especially the coordinators that the Buffaloes brought in for next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New Coordinators

“I think it’s tremendous. I think you guys are really sleeping on the staff and what they bring to the table. The different components of it, and especially the new guys that we brought in. And you have two new coordinators that have a track record of really doing well. And I’m happy with what I’m seeing from the young men that we have chosen. From the staff, from the support staff, from everything all the way around. I am elated. I don’t wanna clap my feet just yet, but I feel really good about what’s going on,” stated Sanders.

With the significant changes Colorado has made, two of the more notable ones are the coordinator positions on offense and defense. At offensive coordinator, the Buffaloes brought in Brennan Marion, who has experienced significant success almost everywhere he has gone as of the more innovative minds in college football.

Marion puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses with a fast-paced offense and his focus to get the ball into the hands of the best playmakers he has on the roster. He has helped to develop current NFL players like Jordan Addison at Pitt and Xavier Worthy at Texas.

Marion‘s presence in Colorado has created a great opportunity to create one of the more consistent and successful offenses in the Big 12.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

For the defensive coordinator position, Colorado added Chris Marve, who has previous experience at Virginia Tech as their defensive coordinator. Marve brings a different kind of attitude to Boulder with an emphasis on speed, violence, and versatility across the board.

Throughout this spring, when Marve stepped into the defensive coordinator role, he has pushed his group to give maximum effort every day for each other and to get in shape for the season.

Throughout the practices, there has been lots of competition between Marve’s defense and Marion‘s offense, with each side winning battles. With the spring game coming up on Saturday, it will be very interesting to see who can come out on top in the first truly live setting open to the public.

Overall, coach Sanders seems very pleased with the changes he’s been able to make for the Buffaloes on the roster, but also the coaching staff. With his experience as a player and as a coach, Sanders has a great understanding of how important it is to have the talent, but also to have the proper coaches in place to develop that talent.

The first test is to see how the spring game goes and which players rise to the occasion to earn starting spots. The battle between returners and transfers is always an interesting one.

It is very early in the process, but the Buffaloes could be a dark horse to make a deep Big 12 run when the fall comes around.