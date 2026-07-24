Best ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photos of LeBron James Over the Years

LeBron James is headed to Philadelphia.

After making his much-awaited decision, James is signing with the 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal as he heads into Year 24. He’ll likely close out his career in Philly as he looks to add one last championship to his résumé, which already features four titles, four NBA Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs and 22 All-Star berths.

As James joins the 76ers, here’s a look back at Sports Illustrated’s best pictures that have captured his legendary career, from Akron to Philadelphia.

LeBron James’s high school days

LeBron James dunks for St. Vincent-St. Mary during his high school basketball days. | Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron’s early years with the Cavaliers

LeBron James goes up for the basket in a 2004 game against the Nuggets. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James dunks for the Cavaliers during a game against the Mavericks in March 2006. | Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James takes part in the 2007 NBA All-Star Game. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron wins first two titles with the Heat

Heat teammates LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, aka The Big Three, exchange high-fives during Game 3 of the 2012 NBA Finals vs. the Thunder. | Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James shoots a basket during Game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals. | Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James wins his first NBA championship with the Heat in 2012. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James shoots against the Spurs during the 2013 NBA Finals. | Greg Nelson/ Sports Illustrated

LeBron James competes during Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron returns home

LeBron James dunks against the Spurs in March 2015. | Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James seemingly hovers in this shot against the Hawks during the 2015 NBA playoffs. | Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated

LeBron James goes for the basket during the 2015 NBA Finals. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James shoots a basket against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. | Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron becomes a Laker

A new era began when LeBron James joined the Lakers. | John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James dunks in a 2019 game against the Clippers. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James defended a shot in a game vs. the Clippers in Dec. 2019. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James moves by a Rockets defender in a 2019 game. | John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James wins one last Olympic gold medal

LeBron James won one last gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated