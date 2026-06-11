Colorado Basketball Announces Schedule Update With New College Basketball Event

The Colorado Buffaloes announced on X that they will be one of two programs to compete in the inaugural Bill Walton Classic in 2026. The Buffaloes will face the San Diego State Aztecs at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, on Nov. 7.

The game will feature two programs with heavy roster turnover and very unpredictable seasons ahead, while honoring a late local legend in Walton.

How high roster turnover will affect both programs in Bill Walton Classic

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Both the Buffaloes and Aztecs are facing major roster turnover entering 2026.

The Buffaloes are fortunate enough to bring back their assist leader and second-leading scorer in guard Barrington Hargress. The redshirt senior’s second season in Boulder will likely see him take over as the face of the program and No. 1 scoring option with the departure of star guard Isaiah Johnson.

Colorado is hoping for a step forward from its three returners from its 2025 recruiting class, guards Ian Inman, Jalin Holland and Josiah Sanders. The trio flashed star potential in 2025, and their development in 2026 will be key to the Buffs’ depth.

As for the Aztecs, they weren’t as fortunate. They return no proven stars, as Tae Simmons led the returning group in scoring and rebounding in 2025, but averaged just 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. They have added three incoming transfers and four recruits through early June.

San Diego State Aztecs’ pseudo-home-court advantage

Mar 10, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Diego State Aztecs warrior mascot performs to the crowd before the start of the game against the New Mexico Lobos in the finals of the 2012 Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although the Aztecs certainly have more question marks on their roster, they will have one major advantage working in their favor. Pechanga Arena sits less than 10 miles from San Diego State’s home court at Viejas Arena, so Aztec fans are likely to pack the stands. It’s a daunting home-court advantage for teams to face, as well. The Aztecs hold a record of 87-13 when playing at home in the 2020s.

For Colorado to combat the pseudo-home-court advantage it will face, coach Tad Boyle will need to rely on his experienced players. Alongside Hargess, UNC Greensboro transfer forward Justin Neely and North Dakota State transfer Noah Feddersen are players who have spent the time in college basketball needed to lead a team of young players.

All three are likely to be starters given Colorado’s roster outlook. The Buffs will need them to slow the game down and help settle the nerves of their less-experienced teammates who may be experiencing that type of home-court advantage for the first time.

How the Colorado Buffaloes match up with the San Diego State Aztecs

Feb 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In the 2020s, the Aztecs have been the better program overall. They’ve made runs to March Madness in all but one season during the stretch, including a run to the National Championship game in 2023.

However, Colorado seemingly holds the advantage on paper in 2026. This is largely due to the experienced players it possesses, but the size matchup is also key. San Diego State is one of the few teams Colorado will be able to match up with size-wise in 2026, as it possesses one of the smallest rosters in the Big 12.

If Hargress and Colorado’s other vets can lead the Buffs to play a controlled game and limit mistakes, Boyle’s team will likely find themselves as the first-ever winners of the Bill Walton Classic.

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