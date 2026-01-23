Colorado Buffaloes Looking To Snap Losing Streak Against UCF

Coach Tad Boyle's countenance is an all-too-familiar shade of red, but it's not too late for the Colorado Buffaloes.

On a four-game losing streak, the Buffs (12-7, 2-4 Big 12) are tasked with a UCF Knights squad that's in a similar spot. Central Florida (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) outperformed initial expectations but is teetering toward another bleak conference slate.

Skidding Colorado To Host UCF

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even with no coach Bill Self on the other sideline, Colorado couldn't alter its lopsided rivalry with the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks last Tuesday. The Buffaloes fell 75-69 in front of a rowdy home crowd, a loss that was admirable but demoralizing in the context of this season.

Colorado came out flat but solid, falling behind 28-20 before scrounging up points to trail by just two at halftime. Guard Barrington Hargress scored 12 of his 17 points in the period, while forward Alon Michaeli had three of his four steals to slow down Kansas's talented core of scorers.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson had another strong second half, finishing with a team-high 19 points. He helped Colorado run with the Jayhawks until late, when shots failed to fall and fell into unideal hands. The Buffs shot just 31 percent (3-for-17 from 3) and were out-rebounded 24-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While playing on a rolled ankle throughout an off night, guard Darryn Peterson flashed his NBA lottery pick-worthy talent when it mattered. With 2:09 left, he banked in a cavernous 3-pointer that gave KU its biggest lead to that point, 69-60.

The Buffaloes just couldn't keep hold of a more talented team for all 40 minutes, surrendering a 13-3 run that defined another loss. Inefficiency, injury to starting center Elijah Malone and ineffectual officiating struck down a winnable game plan.

It leaves an already sliding group desperate for a win against UCF, especially since it's at home. Another loss in Boulder leaves Colorado in danger of derailing a once promise-filled season.

UCF Proving Place In Big 12

Jan 20, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins talks to UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in their game with the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

While the Buffs will be motivated, the Knights wouldn't want it any other way. They're coming off two losses to the Big 12's best teams, even hanging tough with AP No. 1 Arizona. UCF also beat the team that just defeated Colorado, Kansas, to open conference play.

Veteran coach Johnny Dawkins has his bunch coming around, as the Knights have become a balanced, high-powered offense. They're ranked No. 38 in the NET, 46th in KenPom and have four double-digit scorers.

Senior Mississippi State transfer guard Riley Kugel leads the pack, averaging 14.6 points while shooting a career-best 38 percent from long range. UCF also boasts the Big 12's second-best assist dealer, journeyman guard Themus Fulks. His 7.2 dimes per contest ranks sixth in the country.

Style could make a slighter Colorado squad's fight, as the Knights rank fifth in the conference in rebounds and allow the fourth-fewest. Though their defense is exploitable, allowing a 44.1 field-goal percentage and 21 free throws per game. And similar to the Buffs, they haven't yet won a road conference game.

A matinee tip-off from the CU Events Center is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. MT. It will be streamed on ESPN+.

Colorado vs. UCF Prediction

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) drives at Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) in the second half at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's desperation could be on full display, as more is needed from key returning forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak. They can make a difference for a Buffs win, especially Rancik, who has mightily struggled during the losing streak.

That said, UCF has a sturdy squad that should force Boyle's group to again play out of its comfort zone. The Knights will win a tight battle in Boulder, 83-80.