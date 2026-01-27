Big 12 Power Rankings Heat Up Amid Colorado Buffaloes' Cooldown

Another season of Big 12 basketball is through one-third complete, and it hasn't disappointed.

Six teams have separated themselves into the nation's top 15, more than any other conference. Three discernible tiers have emerged: stragglers, tweeners and contenders. And individually, numerous newcomers have proven to be the real deal, leading to high-stakes hoops every week.

With March peeking over the distant horizon, who sits atop the Big 12 power rankings?

The Stragglers

16. Utah Utes

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Alex Jensen speaks to Utah Utes guard Obomate Abbey (21) forward Keanu Dawes (8) during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Record: 9-11 (1-6 Big 12)

NET: 112

KenPom: 115

Albeit against a tough early schedule, Utah has lightyears to go before becoming viable again.

15. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 10-10 (1-6 Big 12)

NET: 89

KenPom: 88

It's hard to believe this program was in the Elite Eight just three years ago. K-State's lone conference win thus far has been against the bottom-feeding Utes.

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 11-9 (2-5 Big 12)

NET: 87

KenPom: 83

Despite a commendable struggle against in-state juggernaut Arizona, the Sun Devils haven't stood a chance against the conference's upper crust.

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 14-6 (2-5 Big 12)

NET: 68

KenPom: 73

While they flew through a lightweight non-conference schedule, the Cowboys are nothing more than feisty at this point.

12. Colorado Buffaloes

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Record: 12-8 (2-5 Big 12)

NET: 82

KenPom: 81

Colorado is fading fast. A five-game losing streak has Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle's group at risk of tarnishing what was once a lauded season.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 10-10 (2-5 Big 12)

NET: 78

KenPom: 59

Cincy started its Big 12 slate commendably, battling Houston and UCF before beating Colorado and stunning then-unbeaten Iowa State. However, a tough loss to Arizona State soured the Bearcats' mood.

10. Baylor Bears

Record: 11-8 (1-6 Big 12)

NET: 59

KenPom: 52

It was hard to envision Baylor at the bottom of the Big 12 before this season, so perhaps this placement is seeing through an awful record. Still, BU has the talent to turn things around.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

MORE: Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

MORE: The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Tweeners

9. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 13-7 (4-3 Big 12)

NET: 67

KenPom: 58

While Big 12 heavyweights have clobbered them, the Mountaineers' rugged defensive foundation should keep them alive through March.

8. TCU Horned Frogs

Jan 17, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon shouts instructions during the second half of the game against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 13-7 (3-4 Big 12)

NET: 44

KenPom: 49

TCU is in a strange spot, ripping off some electric wins but suffering abysmal losses. A home bout with Houston on Wednesday should test the Horned Frogs' weight class.

7. UCF Knights

Record: 15-4 (4-3 Big 12)

NET: 39

KenPom: 44

While beating the Buffs on their home floor, Colorado fans may have envisioned this season turning out like UCF's. Coach Johnny Dawkins has turned things around in Orlando with a high-octane bunch of scorers.

The Contenders

6. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 15-5 (5-2 Big 12)

AP/NET: 15

KenPom: 14

The narrative hasn't changed: Kansas's title shot relies on guard Darryn Peterson. Still, the Jayhawks are well-rounded enough to reach the second weekend.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's JT Toppin reacts to drawing a foul on a basket against Houston during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 16-4 (6-1 Big 12)

AP/NET: 11/17

KenPom: 17

Texas Tech's only losses have come against ranked teams. Forward JT Toppin leads perhaps the best Red Raiders group since its run to the national championship game in 2019.

4. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 18-2 (5-2 Big 12)

AP/NET: 8/7

KenPom: 6

ISU has some tough losses, most notably to Cincinnati. Dominant wins over UCF and Oklahoma State put the Cyclones back on track, though.

3. BYU Cougars

Record: 17-3 (5-2 Big 12)

AP/NET: 13/12

KenPom: 15

BYU forward AJ Dybanta has lived up to the hype, leading the nation in points and leading a valiant comeback effort against Arizona on Monday. The Cougs have only fallen to other elite teams but lack a statement win to put them higher.

2. Houston Cougars

Record: 17-2 (5-1 Big 12)

AP/NET: 10/11

KenPom: 7

UH has run roughshod over most but suffered its first conference loss last Saturday to Texas Tech. Coach Kelvin Sampson's group has a younger core than usual, led by dynamic guard Kingston Flemings.

1. Arizona Wildcats

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the second half at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Perfection remains the story of Arizona's season, creating wins no matter how big or small. It may not last through the natty, but these Wildcats have proven it against the best, and anything short of the Final Four would be a failure.

Record: 21-0 (8-0 Big 12)

AP/NET: 1

KenPom: 1