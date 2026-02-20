Colorado's Shocking Big 12 Power Index Ranking as NCAA Tournament Approaches

The Colorado Buffaloes have struggled this season in Big 12 conference play and their ranking in ESPN’s updated College Basketball Power Index reflects that.

Colorado Rated No. 15 in Big 12

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts to Colorado Buffaloes center Fawaz Ifaola (25) after he received a technical foul in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index, the Buffaloes are ranked as the No. 15 team out of 16 in the Big 12 with a rating of 6.4. The only team below them are the Utah Utes. The top rated team is the Houston Cougars.

The Big 12 has been the best conference in the country this season. There are six teams currently in the AP Top 25 and four in the top 10.

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard RJ Smith (5) drives to the basket during the second half against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

2. Houston Cougars

4. Arizona Wildcats

6. Iowa State Cyclones

8. Kansas Jayhawks

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders

23. BYU Cougars

Furthermore, some of the best 2026 NBA Draft prospects are in this conference. BYU forward AJ Dybansta, Houston guard Kingston Flemings, and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson are all projected to be top five picks in Bleacher Report’s most recent NBA Mock Draft.

Buffaloes’ Tournament Resume

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Jalin Holland (11) of the Colorado Buffaloes drives to the basket during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Colorado is 14-12 on the season with a mark of 4-9 in Big 12 conference play. Here is their complete resume against quad 1, 2, 3, and 4 opponents.

Quad 1: 2-8

Quad 2: 2-3

Quad 3: 6-1

Quad 4: 4-0

The Buffaloes best wins are a neutral site victory over the Washington Huskies and a road win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The worst loss Colorado has suffered was a home loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

Colorado does not find themselves on the bubble and far away from the tournament as of now. They had a missed opportunity in their most recent game on the road against BYU, where they fell in overtime. The Buffs have five more regular season games on their schedule. Two of them are against Houston and Arizona.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Isaiah Johnson (2) of the Colorado Buffaloes dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

If they can pull these upsets and run the table heading into the Big 12 tournament with a record of 19-12 with two of the best wins in the country, it's likely the Buffs would find themselves on the right side of the bubble. However, that’s asking a lot out of team that has struggled in all of their toughest conference games this season.

Realistically, the Buffs will have to go on a deep Big 12 tournament run and win it if they want a chance to secure an auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado got off to a good start in non-conference play this season, starting out 8-0. They have gone 6-12 since. If they end up missing the tournament, it will be the second season in a row of no March Madness. Colorado coach Tad Boyle has been in Boulder for 16 seasons and has set a standard of being in the tournament team mix. Under Boyle, Colorado has made the big dance six times.