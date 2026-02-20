Colorado's Shocking Big 12 Power Index Ranking as NCAA Tournament Approaches
The Colorado Buffaloes have struggled this season in Big 12 conference play and their ranking in ESPN’s updated College Basketball Power Index reflects that.
Colorado Rated No. 15 in Big 12
According to ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index, the Buffaloes are ranked as the No. 15 team out of 16 in the Big 12 with a rating of 6.4. The only team below them are the Utah Utes. The top rated team is the Houston Cougars.
The Big 12 has been the best conference in the country this season. There are six teams currently in the AP Top 25 and four in the top 10.
2. Houston Cougars
4. Arizona Wildcats
6. Iowa State Cyclones
8. Kansas Jayhawks
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders
23. BYU Cougars
Furthermore, some of the best 2026 NBA Draft prospects are in this conference. BYU forward AJ Dybansta, Houston guard Kingston Flemings, and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson are all projected to be top five picks in Bleacher Report’s most recent NBA Mock Draft.
Buffaloes’ Tournament Resume
Colorado is 14-12 on the season with a mark of 4-9 in Big 12 conference play. Here is their complete resume against quad 1, 2, 3, and 4 opponents.
Quad 1: 2-8
Quad 2: 2-3
Quad 3: 6-1
Quad 4: 4-0
The Buffaloes best wins are a neutral site victory over the Washington Huskies and a road win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The worst loss Colorado has suffered was a home loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.
Colorado does not find themselves on the bubble and far away from the tournament as of now. They had a missed opportunity in their most recent game on the road against BYU, where they fell in overtime. The Buffs have five more regular season games on their schedule. Two of them are against Houston and Arizona.
If they can pull these upsets and run the table heading into the Big 12 tournament with a record of 19-12 with two of the best wins in the country, it's likely the Buffs would find themselves on the right side of the bubble. However, that’s asking a lot out of team that has struggled in all of their toughest conference games this season.
Realistically, the Buffs will have to go on a deep Big 12 tournament run and win it if they want a chance to secure an auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Colorado got off to a good start in non-conference play this season, starting out 8-0. They have gone 6-12 since. If they end up missing the tournament, it will be the second season in a row of no March Madness. Colorado coach Tad Boyle has been in Boulder for 16 seasons and has set a standard of being in the tournament team mix. Under Boyle, Colorado has made the big dance six times.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1