Colorado Buffaloes CBC Schedule, Opponents, Potential Championship Path

Despite missing March Madness, the talented Colorado Buffaloes will still have a chance to end their season on a high note in the College Basketball Crown (CBC) tournament.

In a year where the Buffs are desperately needing player retention, it can also serve as an opportunity to display the potential of this young core and give them something they want to return to.

Quarterfinals vs. Oklahoma

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) reacts after a made three point basket against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Imagesduring the first half | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Colorado has a far different makeup from last season’s disappointing conclusion, but it has an arguably tougher opponent standing in its way. CU’s first-round matchup will be on Wednesday, April 1 against the Oklahoma Sooners (19-15, 7-11 SEC), who were the first team out of the NCAA Tournament.

The field is set for 2026! 👑

Tickets available via @vividseats

now. pic.twitter.com/R61yF7mqOo — College Basketball Crown (@CBBCrown) March 16, 2026

The Sooners had a down stretch in January, losing nine-straight games throughout the month. However, OU experienced a major turnaround from that point forward. It defeated then-No. 15 Vanderbilt before winning seven of its next 10 games.

Two of those wins came in the SEC Tournament, as the Sooners made a run to the quarterfinals as an 11-seed. They defeated 14th-seeded South Carolina and sixth-seeded Texas A&M in that span, the latter being a March Madness team.

"These guys are just really, really hungry and chasing right now," said Oklahoma coach Porter Moser following the Sooners' win over Texas A&M.

Oklahoma is led by its star guard, Nijel Pack. He scored 20+ points in both of the Sooners’ SEC Tournament wins, and powered their offense with 19 points in their narrow loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He will likely be defended by either Barrington Hargress or Jalin Holland in OU’s CBC matchup with the Buffaloes. The defensive performance of whoever is assigned to Pack could be the determining factor in a Buffs' win or loss.

Semifinals vs. Baylor/Minnesota

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Michael Rataj (12) is fouled by Colorado Buffaloes center Fawaz Ifaola (25) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If the Buffs can overcome the Sooners, they will next be tasked with facing either the Baylor Bears or Minnesota Golden Gophers in the semifinals.

Colorado met Baylor during the regular season in Waco back on Feb. 4, and it was a statement win in favor of the Bears. They demolished the Buffaloes 86-67 as CU looked outmatched from tipoff until the final buzzer.

"I thought in the first half, our youth really showed in terms of letting our frustrations on offense bleed over into defense and that can't happen, not on the road," Boyle said postgame.

Baylor freshman guard Tounde Yessoufou put up 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting along with seven rebounds in the contest. Alongside him, fellow guards Cameron Carr and Obi Agbim recorded 19 points each in an electric night for the Bears offense.

The Buffs were held to just 40 percent shooting and were out-rebounded 32-26.

Colorado would need a lot to change in its game plan to overcome its previous result against the Bears, but at least it’s matched up with them once this season. However, the same can’t be said for the Golden Gophers.

As a matter of fact, the Buffs haven’t faced the Gophers since 1953, when Minnesota demolished them in a 74-46 landslide.

This season, Minnesota finished 15-17 (8-12 Big Ten) with its biggest win of the season coming on the same day CU was blown out by Baylor. That day the Golden Gophers defeated the then-No. 10 Michigan State Spartans 76-73 in a major upset.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Cade Tyson (10) shoots a free throw against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The key matchup for the Buffs will also be against their opponent’s star guard. Minnesota is led by Cade Tyson, a 6-7 senior averaging 19.6 points per game on 50 percent shooting. Slowing him down will once again be vital for the Buffaloes to advance to the CBC finals.

CBC Championship

Jan 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) during the second half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The variety of teams Colorado could face in the championship is the Stanford Cardinal, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights or Creighton Blue Jays.

Colorado has seen both Stanford and West Virginia this season, losing handily to both. The Buffs haven’t seen either Rutgers or Creighton, though, two teams with very similar records, finishing 14-19 and 15-17, respectively.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) after making a three point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Rutgers is led by star guard Tariq Francis. The NJIT transfer is a do-it-all man for the Scarlet Knights, as he leads them in points and steals per game as well as field goal percentage.

While the Blue Jays don’t have one individual player doing quite as much for them, guard Josh Dix stands just above the rest. He is their leading scorer, averaging 13 points per game, largely due to his efficiency at the free-throw line. He shoots an impressive 86 percent clip from the charity stripe, also the team-high.

Feb 28, 2026; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Josh Dix (4) attempts a three point shot against the Providence Friars during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Despite sitting just two games above .500, the Buffaloes hold the fourth-best record in the CBC. Their path to the Crown is a long one, but not entirely out of reach.

CU's quarterfinal matchup tips off on April 1 at 6 p.m. MT (FS1).

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!