Colorado Buffaloes' NCAA Tournament Snub, No. 1 Seed in 2025 WBIT
The Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball secured its fifth consecutive postseason appearance on Selection Sunday, but this year, it won't include a ticket to the Big Dance.
The Buffs fell short of an NCAA Tournament bid after a 20-12 campaign derailed by injuries and inconsistencies. Rather, Colorado will compete as a No. 1 seed in the second-ever Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT), beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. MT against the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions.
In the program's 50th season and off of back-to-back trips to the Sweet 16, coach JR Payne congealed a roster with 11 departures and 10 additions to complete a solid first year back in the Big 12. The Buffaloes finished 9-9 in conference play and advanced to the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals, giving the eventual tournament champion TCU Horned Frogs all they could handle.
Despite their admirable resume in an adverse scenario, it was not enough for the Buffs to claim a fourth straight March Madness berth. Colorado's status as a No. 1 seed in the WBIT indicates it was one of the first four teams left off the bracket.
"We didn't make the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament, and we earned that,"
Payne said. "Everything you get, you earn ... We're just trying to win the game right in front of us."
The Buffaloes will host as far as they can go until the tournament's Final Four on March 31 in Indianapolis, something Payne relishes in.
"We're really excited to be able to keep playing," Payne said. "We just need to figure out how to get a great crowd out Thursday night."
Colorado dominated the cozy confines of the CU Events Center, going 14-2. Two of those wins came against AP Top 25 opponents, the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats.
Away from home was a much different story, likely being what held the Buffs back in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee. Colorado finished 1-8 on the road in Big 12 play, including a squandered 12-point second-half lead against the Cincinnati Bearcats and an overtime loss to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.
Many of the Buffaloes' gripes could be chalked up to a lack of continuity, as 10 different starting lineups graced the hardwood. Colorado's all-time 3-point leader, fifth-year guard Frida Formann, nursed a foot injury and missed 16 games. Only one player, senior guard Johanna Teder, played all 32 contests.
"If you really dissected all the injuries, different lineups, new players and just all of it, it's actually pretty remarkable what this group has done," Payne said. "We just had to win one or two more games that we should have won."
Southeastern Louisiana (26-5) enters the WBIT as the Southland Conference's regular season champs (19-1) and boasts the SLC's Player of the Year, senior guard Alexius Horne. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native averages 14.1 points per game.
The Lady Lions could exploit one of Colorado's major weaknesses, turnovers. The Buffs tied for last in the Big 12 in this category on a per-game basis (18.1), while Southeastern led the SLC in turnovers forced per game (19.9) and has seven players that average at least one steal.
With a win Thursday, the Buffaloes would advance to play either the No. 4-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs or UTSA Roadrunners on Sunday. Colorado aims to be at full strength throughout its WBIT run, dead-set on continuing the program's upward trajectory.
"We've worked really hard," said Payne of the five-year postseason streak not seen since a six-year run between 1992 and 1997. "Our players that have been here have worked hard to build our program into a team that should expect to play in March every year."