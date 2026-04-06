Colorado Buffaloes Earn Surprising Projection for 2026-27 Ranking

It took some time, but the Colorado Buffaloes have a foundation again.

Coach JR Payne's 10th season in Boulder featured 10 newcomers, but eight victories in nine games powered the Buffs to their fifth straight 20-win campaign and third NCAA Tournament trip in four years. And despite some ongoing losses to the transfer portal, a talented core should return to untangle Payne's mind toward the future.

Colorado Projected Near Top 25 For Next Season

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Just before UCLA defeated South Carolina to win the NCAA championship on Sunday, ESPN's Charlie Creme released his "Way-Too-Early Top 25" rankings for the 2026-27 season. Colorado was among three teams considered for the list but not in the top 25, joining Princeton and Clemson.

Surprisingly, the Buffaloes were the only Big 12 program listed. TCU (No. 6), Baylor (No. 23), Texas Tech (most unranked votes) and Oklahoma State (third-most) made the season-ending Associated Press poll, but are each set to lose top players to graduation or the portal.

The Buffs made March Madness despite not being in the AP's top 25 all season, though they received votes twice. On Feb. 23, days after defeating No. 20 Texas Tech for their third of four ranked wins, they were the first team out of the national poll. And entering the Big Dance after a run to its first Big 12 semifinals since 2003, they received the fourth-most votes among unranked teams.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne applauds players during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While that journey ended in the first round of the dance against Illinois, Colorado had plenty to be proud of from 2025-26. Payne proved she could field a formidable roster of mostly first-year transfers and freshmen.

It paid, as athletic director Fernando Lovo awarded Payne a contract extension through 2031. The deal included the fifth-highest salary increase (by percentage) of any women's college basketball coach since 2022.

Many raved about the roster's chemistry and connection, including Payne. She called it among the best she'd overseen in her quarter-century of coaching, and guard Zyanna Walker, who'd played for Louisville and Kansas State before Colorado, called last season's team her favorite.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Zyanna Walker (1) brings the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Walker was the first Buff to announce she will return for next season, now joined by guards Kennedy Sanders and Maeve McErlane and forward Jade Crook. Several more are expected back, most notably All-Big 12 Freshman Team forward Logyn Greer.

Greer projects to be a focal point of Colorado's future frontcourt, while Walker and Sanders will likely start at guard. Crook could also compete for a starting spot alongside fellow freshman center Sophie Zadel.

Positions To Watch After Portal Losses

Colorado Buffaloes forward Logyn Greer (11) catches a rebound against Kansas Jayhawks during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Colorado will prioritize adding experienced size following the graduation of forwards Jade Masogayo and Anaëlle Dutat. Additionally, 6-2 Tabitha Betson and 6-4 JoJo Nworie have entered the transfer portal, leaving Greer, Crook and Zadel (all 6-4) as the Buffs' only rostered players taller than 6-1.

Their lone incoming recruit, guard Cail Jahnke, is listed at 6-2. The only 6-1 player, freshman wing Isa Hämäläinen, is likely to enter the portal.

The Buffaloes' biggest known transfer loss came from the backcourt, as guard Desiree Wooten announced her intentions to depart on Sunday. The All-Big 12 honorable mention led Colorado in points per game with 13.4 and was a tenacious perimeter defender last season.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) drives the ball up the court against the Baylor Bears during the second half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The losses of Wooten and Dutat, in particular, open up a litany of needs through the portal. The Buffs are likely to target shooting and scoring to aid what was the Big 12's fourth-worst scoring offense, while adding acumen on the boards is crucial to affirm their strengths.

However, Wooten and Betson are expected to be the end of Colorado's notable outgoing transfers. Greer and Zadel, along with guards Claire O'Connor and Erianna Gooden, are poised to return to what will be a much more familiar Buffs squad than the last two iterations.