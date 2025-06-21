Colorado Buffaloes Navigating Summer Practices, Australia Trip Without Rising Star Player
The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team will navigate summer practices and its late-July trip to Australia without one of its top players.
According to BuffZone's Pat Rooney, forward Bangot Dak is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will keep him sidelined for all 10 summer practices and four exhibition games in Australia from July 23 through Aug. 5. Fortunately for coach Tad Boyle, Dak is expected to be healthy for preseason practices this fall.
Boyle told BuffZone that getting Dak healthy for the 2025-26 season will be key to Colorado's success
“He’s got to attack his rehab just like he would attack practice,” Boyle said. “Because we need Bangot. He’s a big, big part of next year’s team and our plans, because he is experienced and he’s got great size and rim protection and his ability to score the ball.”
The new-look Buffs held their first summer practice on Monday as they prepare for their upcoming second season back in the Big 12 Conference. With Dak and freshman Sebastian Rancik being the two biggest bright spots, Colorado went 14-21 (3-17 Big 12) last year, capped off by a loss to the Villanova Wildcats in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament.
Dak, a 6-foot-11, 185-pound forward, averaged under two points per game as a true freshman in 2023-24 before enjoying a breakout sophomore campaign. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native played in all 35 games while averaging 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest. Although his strong play was ultimately overshadowed by Colorado's struggles in Big 12 play, Dak's eight-block game against Cincinnati and 20-point showing against Iowa State were signs of his superstar potential.
Boyle even expressed his frustration for possibly mismanaging the start of his college career, utilizing him as a freshman bench piece as opposed to insisting he take a redshirt. Regardless, expectations are high for Dak's upcoming junior season.
"I'm so mad at myself for not making Bangot redshirt last year rather than asking him," Boyle said late last season, per CU. "He didn't want to, and he didn't. It's unfortunate because he'd have another year of college in the back end that he's not going to have, and I think he's going to regret that."
According to Rooney, Colorado is also without Denver transfer guard Jon Mani and incoming freshman guard Isaiah Johnson. Mani is currently training with the Israel national team while Johnson arrived in Boulder last week but is still being cleared to practice.
Colorado will face the Australian Boomers on July 31 and three other to-be-determined teams during its four-game exhibition trip Down Under. As announced this past week, the Buffs will host Grace College (center Elijah Malone's former school) in an exhibition game on Oct. 19 before opening its 2025-26 campaign against the Montana State Bobcats on Nov. 3.