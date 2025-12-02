Buffs Beat

Winners and Losers From Colorado Men's Basketball's Victory Over Cal Baptist

Led by Isaiah Johnson's 17 points, the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team beat California Baptist on Monday, improving to 8-0 for the first time in 76 years. Coach Tad Boyle wasn't entirely pleased with the win, but the Buffs remain undefeated.

Jack Carlough

Mar 5, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kerwin Walton (24) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kerwin Walton (24) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — It didn't always look pretty, but the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team made history on Monday evening by improving to 8-0 for the first time since 1949-50.

Colorado kept its undefeated season intact by beating the visiting California Baptist Lancers in Boulder, 78-70. True freshman guard Isaiah Johnson led the Buffs with 17 points, and fellow bench standout Alon Michaeli also impressed with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Although pleased with the ultimate result, coach Tad Boyle left the CU Events Center court frustrated by Colorado's slow start, which found the Buffs behind 23-9 early.

Winners Losers Colorado Men's Basketball Buffs California Baptist Lancers Elijah Malone Isaiah Johnson Bangot Dak Sebi Rancik
Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado head coach Tad Boyle speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

"One thing that I take pride in as a coach is I want our team to get better every week, every game, certainly every month, throughout the season," Boyle said. "Today was a step backwards. So that I'm not too happy about, but you take the win, you move on."

Below are four winners and losers from Colorado's Monday night win over Cal Baptist:

WINNER: Isaiah Johnson

Winners Losers Colorado Men's Basketball Buffs California Baptist Lancers Elijah Malone Isaiah Johnson Bangot Dak Sebi Rancik
Jan 12, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General wide view of the CU Events Center during the first half between the West Virginia Mountaineers against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Johnson was once again impressive off the bench, and if he can continue to improve on defense, it might be a matter of time before he earns a starting nod. The rookie sensation hit 9-of-11 free throws and tied Bangot Dak for the team lead in assists (three).

"I'm definitely playing with a lot of confidence," Johnson said. "My teammates, my coaches, they all instill that in me. I come to work every day for practice, so it's just normal when I'm out there."

LOSER: Paint Defense

Mostly early, Colorado had a difficult night defending the paint. Cal Baptist scored 44 paint points to CU's 34, partially due to a rough defensive night from center Elijah Malone.

"We did not execute our defensive game plan at all," Boyle said. "I'm not saying we're going to shut them out and keep them out of the paint forever, but you got to hold them to 30 points in the paint. Make their non-shooting bigs, make them make a couple of 3s. But we didn't do that tonight."

WINNER: Bench Scoring

Winners Losers Colorado Men's Basketball Buffs California Baptist Lancers Elijah Malone Isaiah Johnson Bangot Dak Sebi Rancik
Mar 8, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General of a Colorado Buffaloes mascot statue outside of the CU Events Center before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Boyle's bench outscored Cal Baptist's 37-10, with Johnson, Michaeli and Josiah Sanders combining for 35.

"It's a privilege to have such a good bench, especially with Isaiah, Alon, Jalin (Holland) and Josiah coming in and being that energy boost for us and being able to contribute points-wise, as well," starting forward Sebastian Rancik said.

MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Loss to Kansas State

MORE: Deion Sanders' Closing Remarks After Colorado Buffaloes Season

MORE: Kaidon Salter Admits Colorado's Quarterback Carousel Led To Confusion 

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

LOSER: Elijah Malone

Winners Losers Colorado Men's Basketball Buffs California Baptist Lancers Elijah Malone Isaiah Johnson Bangot Dak Sebi Rancik
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) rebounds during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Malone had one of his roughest nights of the season, finishing with a team-low -10 plus/minus. The most experienced player on Colorado's roster shot 3-of-6 from the field and committed three turnovers (second-most to Barrington Hargress' four) in only 12 minutes of play.

Up next, Colorado will face rival Colorado State in Fort Collins on Saturday at 3 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network).

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Basketball