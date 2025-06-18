Colorado Buffaloes Basketball Schedule Update: Australian National Team Matchup
Coach Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes get a treat this July — the chance to face one of the world's most accomplished international teams.
Colorado men's basketball will square off against the Australian Boomers, Australia's national team, on July 31 in an exhibition as part of their foreign tour. The game will take place at the Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre.
Every four years, the NCAA allows a program to head overseas for scrimmages. Boyle's group will venture Down Under from July 23 to Aug. 5, with three other exhibition opponents to be revealed.
It will be a fascinating test for both sides, as the Buffs recover from a dismal 2024-25 season with seven new players, and Australia prepares for the FIBA Asia Cup in Saudi Arabia one week later.
"The one thing about Australian basketball is that there's a lot of pride,” Boyle said in a release. “There are a lot of good players who have come to the United States to play college basketball, who are in the NBA from that country, and the Boomers are their team. And one thing I've learned, not only about international basketball competition but specifically about Australia, is that there's a lot of national pride. And so, when you put on that Boomers uniform as an Australian, it means something, and those guys play like it means something to them.
“So it'll be a heck of a challenge for us, heck of an opportunity for us to get better. You want to play against the best, so we're trying to do that. We are really fortunate and happy to have this opportunity."
Nate Tomlinson, who rejoined the Buffs' coaching staff last week, is a native of Sydney and an alum of the Australian national program. He competed at the 2009 World University Games and the 2007 U19 World Championships. In 2012, after leading Colorado to its first NCAA Tournament in nine years as a player, Tomlinson played six seasons for Melbourne United of the NBL.
Currently, two Australians grace the women's basketball roster. Forwards Tabitha Betson and Jade Crook had extensive experience in international play before coach JR Payne brought them to Boulder in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Notable NBA names currently rostered for Australia include a swathe of talented guards.
Dyson Daniels won the league's Most Improved Player award and was First-Team All-Defense this past season. Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Dante Exum, Josh Green and Matthew Dellavedova all guided the Boomers at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Veteran forward Joe Ingles and centers Jock Landale and Duop Reath also play both in the NBA and for Australia.
It was a disappointing sixth-place finish for the Aussies in Paris, but the unit still earned a bronze medal in 2021's Tokyo Games. While most of its NBA talents may not compete against Colorado, it will still be a valuable contest for its many young, exciting members.
“A high-level NCAA program like Colorado will undoubtedly present a valuable challenge and an important early benchmark for us as we prepare for the Asia Cup," said Boomers coach Adam Caporn, an assistant for the St. Mary's Gaels from 2010-2014. "Having previously worked in college basketball, I’ve seen a lot of strong Colorado teams under Coach Boyle. His teams are consistently disciplined on the defensive end and always ready to compete. We’re grateful to CU for contributing to our preparation, and we look forward to having them on the Gold Coast in July."
As for the Buffs, it will be fans' first chance to see stellar newcomers like Barrington Hargress and promising returners like Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak in action. After a year to forget, Colorado may have a trip worth remembering this summer.