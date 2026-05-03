Colorado Buffaloes' Surprising Reality Hitting in Early NFL Draft Big Board

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes did not have any players selected.

After a 3-9 season that led to no draft selections, Sanders and the rest of the coaching staff made a significant number of additions in the transfer portal and through high school recruiting, which they hope will yield better results. However, the early Big Board for the 2027 NFL Draft does not bode well for the changes Colorado is hoping to make.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

No Colorado Players In 2027 Big Board

With college football analysts looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft and potential prospects in it, consensus boards have already been built, including one from the NFL Mock Draft Database.

In the NFL Mock Draft Database 2027 Consensus Big Board, there were no Colorado players listed, meaning that as of now, no Buffaloes are expected to be drafted in 2027.

Having no Colorado players on the big board for 2027 is a very interesting development when considering the sheer amount of talent that the Buffaloes were able to add through the transfer portal and the success that they could have with a different-looking coaching staff as well.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Brennan Marion’s NFL Development

One of the best additions to the entire roster was the addition of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who has developed plenty of talent at the collegiate level that has gone on to find success in the NFL.

The two biggest examples of this for Marion are wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Addison.

In his time at Texas as the wide receivers coach and the passing game coordinator, Marion could work with Worthy on a daily basis. This coaching proved to be very valuable for Worthy, as he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs and has now worked into being one of their more valuable weapons on offense.

Before Marion’s time with Worthy at Texas, Marion worked with Addison when he was the wide receivers coach with Pittsburgh in 2021. In Marion's one season with Pittsburgh, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver.

This ultimately led to Addison being selected by the Minnesota Vikings, where he has become a very consistent NFL receiver and could get even better as he continues to develop.

With the development of Worthy and Addison, Marion has shown that he can develop talent that can find high-level success at the collegiate level, but also consistent success at the NFL level.

With Marion’s ability to develop NFL-level talent in mind, Sanders decided to bring in several receivers who have shown they have great talent and could become NFL-ready under the leadership of Marion.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr.

As a result of needing more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes were able to bring in transfer wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr., who could both make a major impact in Boulder and help Colorado climb the Big 12 standings.

As receivers, Scudero and Moore each have a different skill set and could make a significant impact on the Buffaloes' offense.

Scudero came to Colorado after being the most productive receiver in the country with San Jose State in 2025, when he recorded 88 receptions for 1,247 yards and 10 touchdowns. With his 5-9 frame, Scudero does not have the athleticism to overpower opposing defensive backs, which meant he had to figure out another way to be productive.

Scudero’s alternative came in the form of polishing his route running and having consistent hands, which have helped him to take advantage of even the tiniest mistakes in coverage.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Moore has a bit larger frame, standing at 6-0 and 195 pounds, which has enabled him to create a very dangerous skill set himself.

In his time with Texas, Moore recorded 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns as he consistently showed his ability to create explosive plays. With his size, Moore can make contested catches regularly and has solid speed, which enables him to get significant yardage after the catch.

Overall, Scudero and Moore are two of the best additions Colorado brought in this offseason, and under the coaching of Marion, they have a great opportunity to not only have great production for Colorado but also put themselves in a position to be selected in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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