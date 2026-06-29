Five Colorado Buffaloes With Best Odds to Lead the Team in Rebounding

The Colorado Buffaloes struggled mightily in the rebounding category in 2025, finishing 13th in the Big 12 in total rebounds and dead last in offensive rebounds per game. As a matter of fact, the Buffaloes haven’t had a player average double-digit rebounds since forward Andre Roberson averaged 11.2 in 2012.

Colorado desperately needs new faces to rise to the occasion and rebound at a high level in 2026. But while there are a lot of question marks on the Buffs’ roster, here’s a look at five players who could emerge in that role and lead the Buffaloes in rebounding in 2026.

1. Forward Justin Neely

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) shoots the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Drew Fielder (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Neely is the obvious frontrunner to be the Buffs’ leading rebounder, as he emerged as one of the premier rebounders in all of Division I in 2025. He finished second in the country in rebounds per game, averaging 11.5.

Neely stands 6-6, which might make it tough to grab boards at the Big 12 level, but if he can adjust well and stay healthy, he can build on his 2025 performance.

2. Center Noah Feddersen

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) looks to pass as Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Feddersen holds the best height advantage to rebound out of anyone on the Buffs’ roster, as he stands an impressive 6-10. With his 245-pound frame, he shouldn’t have a hard time boxing out, either.

But despite those advantages on paper, he never put it all together at North Dakota State. He never averaged more than six rebounds per game in a season, so he’ll be expected to take a major step forward. However, he can’t be written off, as the physical ability is entirely there for an excellent rebounder.

3. Forward David Gomez

Gomez is another example of a player with all the necessary physical tools but is lacking proven production at the college level. He suffered a season-ending injury after playing just two games with the Charlotte 49ers in 2025, which prevented him from displaying his full potential.

Gomez’s key to success is his health, as he has FIBA experience and an excellent physical makeup to contribute to his on-court production. If Gomez remains healthy, he’ll have every opportunity to emerge as one of, if not Colorado’s top rebounders in 2026.

4. Forward Goc Malual

Malual mostly holds an outside chance to accomplish this feat due to how unproven he is. While he was a successful defender and rebounder in Australia’s National Basketball League, he will be playing his first season of American basketball in 2026.

Malual may have some difficulties adapting early on, which could set him back in his pursuit of the team’s rebounding crown. But if he can pick up the American game quickly and box out at a high level, he could emerge as Colorado’s top rebounder by season’s end.

5. Guard Josiah Sanders

Iowa State Cyclones forward Eric Mulder (4) and Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) battle for the ball during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a guard, leading the team in rebounding is never easy. But if any of Colorado’s guards have a chance to accomplish that this season, Sanders is the man.

His impressive frame allows him to get physical with forwards, which was something he began to do towards the end of his 2025 campaign. Sanders is still working to develop a consistent shot, so this rebounding may become the focus of his game early in his career. If Boyle keeps him in a similar role to the one he played at the end of 2025, Sanders could post some impressive rebounding numbers in 2026.

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