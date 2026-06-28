Five Colorado Buffaloes With Highest Chance to Lead Team in Scoring

As the Colorado Buffaloes look for a new premier scorer to emerge in 2026 after losing all-time freshman scoring leader Isaiah Johnson to the transfer portal, a few players stand out.

From experienced vets to promising young scorers, Colorado could see new stars made in Boulder this season. Here’s a look at the five players on Tad Boyle’s 2026 roster most capable of leading the Buffaloes in scoring.

1. Guard Barrington Hargress

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Mekhi Ragland (13) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Hargress’s announcement that he’d be returning to Boulder in 2026 has been Colorado’s primary beacon of hope throughout the offseason. Hargress was the Buffs’ second-leading scorer in 2025, averaging 14.7 points per game.

He formerly averaged over 20 points per game at UC Riverside, so he’s been a proven scorer at more than one school. As a veteran who has already emerged as a star in Boulder, there’s no question he stands the best chance to lead the team in scoring this season.

2. Forward Justin Neely

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) shoots the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Neely is best known for his rebounding ability, as he finished with the second-highest average in the category among all Division I players. But he was more than a capable scorer as well, as he not only led the UNC Greensboro Spartans in the category, but he also finished fifth in the SoCon with 17.9 points per game.

Neely was the focus of most opposing defensive schemes, yet still found success. With Hargress likely to be the focal point of those defenses this season, Neey could thrive and become a team-leader in scoring once again.

3. Guard Ian Inman

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) shoots a three-point shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Inman is certainly a wild card to accomplish this feat, but he’s not out of the question. Inman is a streaky scorer to be sure, but he can score in bunches. Particularly, when his 3-point shot is falling, he can lead the Buffs in scoring on any given night.

Inman’s chances to emerge as Colorado’s leading scorer hinge on the amount of playing time he gets and if he can score with more consistency. If Inman is a nightly feature in Boyle’s starting five and finds his shot earlier and more often as a result, he has all the talent necessary to lead the Buffs in scoring.

4. Forward Rider Portela

Sunnyslope guard Rider Portela (15) scores a layup against St. Mary’s during the Open Boys Championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Portela has the most to prove out of any player on this list, but his odds to lead the Buffs in scoring shouldn’t be discounted. He was a talented scorer with the Sunnyslope High School Vikings in Phoenix, Arizona, averaging double-digit points per game in all four years of his high school career.

Portela comes to the Buffs a bit undersized, but still ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. Portela will have some adapting to do when it comes to the nature of Big 12 play, but if he can find his footing quickly, he stands a chance to lead his team in scoring as a freshman.

5. Guard Alex Dickeson

While Dickeson is also a freshman, he’s played at a higher level than Portela thus far in his career. He’s spent time in Australia’s National Basketball League, which is a pro league in his home country.

While competing against pro-level talent, Dickeson averaged double-digit points per game in both 2025 and 2026. He will still need to adapt to the style of play the American game presents, but if he can return to a similar level of play in the coming campaign, he could be just as lethal a scorer.

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