Three Potential Landing Spots for Isaiah Johnson After Entering Transfer Portal

After a stellar freshman season with the Colorado Buffaloes, freshman guard Isaiah Johnson has decided to enter the transfer portal.

In 2025, Johnson averaged 16.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. He also had solid shooting splits. Johnson shot 48.6 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from three, and shot 82.1 percent at the free-throw line. His ability to score at all three levels was very valuable for the Buffaloes and is something coach Tad Boyle will have to replace heading into next season.

A native of Los Angeles, California, Johnson could want to play closer to home at a Big Ten program like USC or UCLA. However, here are three potential landing spots for Johnson if he chooses to transfer to the ACC or SEC, or even stay in the Big 12.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a good season, finishing 21st in the nation in the final AP poll. However, in the NCAA tournament as the 6-seed, they were upset by the 11-seeded VCU Rams in the first round. It was a win for Carolina as they blew a 19-point lead and struggled to score as the game went on, especially on the perimeter.

Following the disappointing exit, the Tar Heels let go of head coach Hubert Davis. This signals a new start for the North Carolina program, and whoever the new coach is, they will no doubt have to add to the backcourt in the transfer portal and freshman recruiting.

Heading into next season, the Tar Heels will have to manage without guard Seth Trimble, as he has used all his eligibility, and Caleb Wilson, who has declared for the NBA Draft in June. North Carolina hopes to have center Henri Veesar back next season, who could be a great compliment to any players deciding to take their talents to the Tar Heels.

With these expected departures, Johnson could fit right in to add the scoring on the perimeter that North Carolina has lacked recently and slide right in with a new coach to have a fresh slate in Chapel Hill and a strong conference like the ACC.

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston Cougars

After a tough loss in the Sweet 16 to the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Houston Cougars head into an offseason where they will lose several players to the NBA Draft and graduation. This includes guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan, who have run out of eligibility, and fellow guard Kingston Flemmings, who is expected to be drafted in the lottery during the NBA Draft in June.

With these losses, coach Kelvin Sampson must prioritize getting depth in the backcourt as a whole, but primarily to replace the scoring they will be missing from their three departing guards. This could be a scenario where Houston decides to go after Johnson based on the fact that they played against him during Big 12 conference play.

Against the Cougars, Johnson went for 19 points on 77.8 percent from the field. While it was a dominant Houston win, it was very difficult for the Cougars to do much to limit what Johnson could do on the offensive end.

Based on the fact that Johnson is already used to the pace of the Big 12 and brings consistent scoring on the perimeter, this could be a seamless fit for both parties.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alabama Crimson Tide

The fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide gave the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle in the Sweet 16 but ultimately fell short. It was a great season for Alabama and coach Nate Oats as they once again found success with their fast pace and three-point shooting.

With 2026 in mind, it seems that guards Labaron Philon Jr. and Latrell Wrightsell will be departing from Tuscaloosa, with Philon having an NBA Draft possibility and Wrightsell out of NCAA eligibility. There is also an uncertainty with fellow guard Aden Holloway’s future with the Crimson Tide after an off-court issue held him out of the NCAA Tournament completely.

With turnover expected for Alabama, Johnson could make the switch from Boulder to Tuscaloosa with his ability to score in a variety of ways. His skill set to shoot the three at a great level, facilitate an offense, and pressure opposing guards on defense could be a great fit for Alabama.

Playing in the SEC could be great for Johnson to compete against elite competition all season long and have a great chance to qualify for the NCAA Tournament to gain more national attention.

Wherever Johnson decides to take his talents, his perimeter scoring and ability to create turnovers on defense should add tremendous value and improve that backcourt.