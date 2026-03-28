Colorado Fans Will Love What Freshman Preston Ashley Said About Boulder

Throughout the last few seasons, the Colorado Buffaloes have struggled to figure out a way to find sustained success and make the campus feel like a comfortable environment for everyone.

On Friday morning, one of the Buffaloes’ corners, Preston Ashley, made a comment that seems like the culture at Colorado may have made a positive change.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

CU Is Home

“CU for me and my family was the best fit for me. Right after I committed I cried because I knew CU was home. I’m from the South and moving far away from there is definitely different. When I stepped foot in Colorado for the first time it felt just like Mississippi. It felt like it was so easy to mesh when I got up here,” said Ashley after Friday's practice.

Hearing that Colorado can feel like home to someone who has had to move far away from home demonstrates the fact that there has been a culture shift with the Buffaloes.

Ashley had a very difficult decision to make when deciding what school he was going to commit to start his college career, but it seems like Ashley is happy with the decision he made with the culture at Colorado.

The fact that Ashley also mentioned how his family fits in Boulder as well seems like an indication that he could be here for his whole college career.

In this current age of college football, finding players that want to stay at one university for an extended period of time is very rare. If the Buffaloes can secure Ashley for most of his career, he could be someone that Colorado builds around on the defense for years to come.

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preston Ashley’s Skillset

As a corner, Ashley has shown an ability to be successful in a multitude of ways on the field. Throughout his high school career, he was able to make tackles in the run game. I was also consistent and stayed in phase while he was in coverage, allowing him to make lots of plays on the ball.

As a senior, Ashley recorded 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, and one interception. His ability to be a contributor and all aspects of the game is very valuable as he looks to do the same at Colorado.

In his career at Brandon High School, Ashley was able to make two state title game appearances as well as one semifinal appearance. Ashley is someone who knows what it takes to win, and while he’s inexperienced at the college level, learning from the more experienced guys on the Buffaloes roster should help him to become a solid college player.

Following a season where Colorado was able to rank 41st in the nation against the pass, allowing 203.2 pass yards per game, Ashley looks to help the Buffaloes improve that mark. During spring practice, Ashley has been able to make an impact and could put himself in a position to fight for a spot in the rotation.

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Other key additions in the secondary include cornerback Justin Eaglin, cornerback Boo Carter, safety Naeten Mitchell, and safety Randon Fontenette. This is a unit that the Buffaloes added a lot of experience to, which should help the Buffaloes now and in the future.

With Ashley’s talent, learning from the experienced players could be what he needs to become one of the better defensive backs on the team and potentially in the Big 12.