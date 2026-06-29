Tad Boyle Makes First Move of Colorado's Future Recruiting Process

Tad Boyle has begun his recruiting process for the 2027 class by extending an offer to a talented forward. On Sunday, small forward Isaiah Santos announced on X that the Buffaloes had sent an offer his way.

Santos is a four-star recruit according to both 247Sports and ESPN. The former’s composite rating lists him as the No. 5 recruit from the state of Texas, the No. 22 small forward and the No. 78 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ competition for Isaiah Santos

Ronald Nored is introduced as the 25th Butler University men’s basketball coach Friday, March 27, 2026, during a press conference held at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nored replaces Thad Matta after his retirement following the 2025-26 season. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes entered a tight race for Santos, as he has received offers from 17 other Division I programs, according to 247Sports. The primary team the Buffaloes will be competing with in their pursuit of Santos seems to be the Butler Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are set to host Santos on an official visit on June 29 and are the only team with a visit of any kind set up for him, according to On3. The site currently gives Butler a 63.8 percent confidence rating to land Santos’s commitment, with the next closest being the Houston Cougars at 3.6 percent.

That list includes Colorado, so it would be in Boyle’s best interests to schedule a visit with Santos sooner rather than later. Other teams competing for Santos include top-tier programs like the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Illinois Fighting Illini, and if they start making moves before the Buffs, it’ll be a deep hole for them to climb out of.

The tone that Isaiah Santos’s commitment would set for the 2027 class

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes would set a great pace for their 2027 class by landing a player the caliber of Santos so early in the cycle. Santos is fresh off a phenomenal junior season with the Seven Lakes High School Spartans in Katy, Texas, where he proved why he deserves his blue-chip status.

In 2025, he averaged 22.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, three assists and 0.6 blocks per game. He crashed the boards effectively, with nearly half of his rebounding production coming on the offensive glass. He was an effective scorer down low as well, and with his 6-6, 205-pound frame, he’d bring the size Colorado has been lacking on the offensive end.

#GASO | Pre-Live Showcase 🎥@IsaiahS1515 is RELENTLESS‼️



Going to have a ton of national eyes on him next weekend and for good reason.



One of the most impactful 2 way players in the country in 2027. pic.twitter.com/UWVVL7Qm35 — Lyndon Cook 🏀 (@GASOLyndon) June 21, 2026

If Colorado could add that type of player to begin its 2027 class, other star recruits would take notice. Santos would be able to promote Colorado as a destination, and he likely wouldn’t be its only blue-chip for long.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ struggles in the 2026 class

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out from the bench in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado desperately needs to set that type of pace in the 2027 class, as its 2026 class was nothing short of disappointing. According to 247Sports, Colorado had the fourth-worst class in the Big 12 in 2026. The Buffs pulled in only one rated recruit according to all major recruiting sites, with all six others being listed as zero-star recruits.

The lone four-star Colorado secured, according to 247Sports, is forward Rider Portela. While he had a tremendous high school career, which saw him average double-digit points in all four seasons, his peers raise major question marks.

Securing a commitment from Santos would not only mean a great start to the Buffs’ 2027 recruiting class, but also the start of redemption for their 2026 group.

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