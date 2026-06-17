Three Intriguing Conference Matchups For Colorado Basketball Next Season

Through the 2025 season, coach Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes experienced inconsistent success during Big 12 conference play, but they could be in a position to finish near the top of the Big 12 standings in 2026.

However, to make that jump, Colorado will have to find a way to defeat some of the top competition in the Big 12 with several games on the conference schedule, including several teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season.

So, as the Buffaloes prepare for the 2026 season, here are three intriguing matchups for Colorado in Big 12 conference play.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Houston Cougars

On a yearly basis, the Houston Cougars, led by coach Kelvin Sampson, are consistently in a position to win the Big 12 and make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, which presents a great opportunity for Colorado. Typically, Houston is a great defensive team, especially on the perimeter, which will push the Buffaloes’ guards to take care of the ball, otherwise the Cougars could dominate the game on the defensive end of the floor.

During the 2025 season, Houston ranked second in the country in scoring defense while holding opponents to 62.3 points per game. Overall, the Cougars consistently put perimeter pressure on opposing guards, which generated turnovers and, in many cases, tough shots, playing right into Houston’s hands.

On the perimeter, guard Barrington Hargress will no doubt have a huge role in helping to initiate Colorado’s offense, especially after the departure of guard Isaiah Johnson to Texas through the transfer portal.

Last season, Hargress was solid for the Buffaloes as he averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. In 2025, Hargress also showcased his efficiency as a scorer with shooting splits of 53.2 percent from the field, 48.1 percent from three, and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line. As an upperclassman, Hargress’s ability to take care of the ball and help Colorado’s offense get into a rhythm could be a huge factor in this game.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) dribbles as Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Arizona Wildcats

Another intriguing matchup for the Buffaloes is the Arizona Wildcats and coach Tommy Lloyd. Last season, Lloyd’s squad consistently dominated the paint and put heavy pressure on opposing centers all game long.

Last season inside the three-point line, the Wildcats averaged 48.9 points per game, ranking second in the country. When Colorado played Arizona near the end of last season, the Wildcats dominated the paint as they scored 54 points in the paint to the Buffaloes 26.

As a result of the struggles Colorado had defending the rim and the departure of forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik, Boyle and Colorado added a few pieces in the front court, which included forwards Justin Neely and Noah Feddersen.

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) shoots the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

In 2025, Neely and Fedderson showed promise of being reliable players on both ends of the floor. With UNC Greensboro last season, Neely totaled 17.9 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line. In the frontcourt, Neely’s 6-6 frame and high effort are something that should help Colorado to be much better on defense, but could also help the

Feddersen was also solid with North Dakota State in 2025, as he averaged 9.3 points, five rebounds, and one block per game on shooting splits of 51.5 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line. Standing at 6-10 and 245 pounds, Feddersen brings a strong presence that should help Colorado become much better in the paint on offense and defense.

With the additions of Neely and Feddersen, among others, it will be interesting to see if Colorado has taken a step forward in defending the rim, or if there is still work to be done against the top Big 12 teams like Arizona.

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

BYU Cougars

The third conference matchup to watch for Colorado is the BYU Cougars, led by coach Kevin Young. Last season, BYU proved to be a very dangerous offense, averaging 83.5 points per game and ranking 25th in the nation as one of the toughest offenses to stop. However, the Cougars will have to adjust to the loss of freshman phenom AJ Dybansta, who opened up the floor with his ability to drive down the lane and create easy shots for his teammates.

For Colorado, it will be very intriguing to see how Boyle tries to counteract the pace. One way Boyle could do this is with the young guards the Buffaloes have in Josiah Sanders, Ian Inman, and Jalin Holland, who could help elevate Colorado's pace and change the game.

Last season, Sanders averaged 4.4 points per game, Inman averaged 4.1 points per game, and Holland averaged 4.9 points per game. Each of these freshmen showcased the ability to score in a variety of ways and was able to contribute on the defensive end of the floor as well, which could be critical in a game like this.

Based on BYU’s pace and the potential of Colorado’s freshman trio of Sanders, Inman, and Holland, it will be interesting to see how the Buffaloes handle this matchup and if the freshmen play a big role in what could be a very fast-paced game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.