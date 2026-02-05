NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Myles Garrett Heavily Favored
If there’s one award that is a sure thing ahead of Thursday’s NFL Honors, it’s the Defensive Player of the Year.
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is one of five finalists for the award, but he closed the regular season at -20000 to win the second DPOY of his career.
Of the five finalists, one actually wasn’t listed in DraftKings’ odds to win this award after Week 18 – Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons. A torn ACL ended Parsons’ season early, and DK actually had players like Brian Bruns and Danielle Hunter much higher in the odds for this award even though they didn’t end up as finalists.
Will Anderson Jr. (HOU), Nik Bonitto (DEN), Garrett (CLE), Aidan Hutchinson (DET) and Parsons (GB) are the five players in consideration for this award ahead of Thursday’s announcement.
Closing Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Award Finalists: Will Anderson Jr. (HOU), Nik Bonitto (DEN), Myles Garrett (CLE), Aidan Hutchinson (DET), Micah Parsons (GB)
- Myles Garrett: -20000
- Will Anderson Jr.: +15000
- Danielle Hunter: +15000
- Brian Burns: +15000
- Nik Bonitto: +20000
- Jared Verse: +30000
- Aidan Hutchinson: +30000
Following Week 18, I shared why Garrett is a no-brainer pick to win the Defensive Player of the Year, even though there is no betting value on him at -20000:
Not only did the Browns star break Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s single-season sack record, but he tied his career-high in tackles (60) and forced three fumbles.
Cleveland may have been one of the worst teams in the AFC this season, but Garrett made the Browns worth watching every week with his relentless pursuit of the quarterback. He’s now recorded double-digit sacks in each of the last eight seasons, and he should be right back in the mix for this award in the 2026 season.
It would be shocking if someone other than Garrett won this award, and it may be the only market where the outcome is widely expected with awards like NFL MVP, OROY, OPOY and more featuring several viable candidates.
