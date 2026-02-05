Myles Garrett broke the NFL single season sack record in the last minutes of the season—literally. Garrett recorded his record-breaking 23rd sack on Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ final game of the year.

The record-setting sack came with a sigh of relief from Garrett and Browns fans across the world, as he had been stuck on 22 sacks on the season for a few games, and had not been able to break through for the final one he needed.

So, was there ever a doubt he wouldn’t get the record this past season, especially as the clock wound down on the final game? Garrett was asked this by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this week, and Garrett didn’t hesitate to end that narrative—he always knew he’d get the record at some point.

“I don’t break it this year. We were gonna break it regardless,” Garrett said while interrupting Fallon’s question about whether he doubted he would break the record.

“There was never a thought that I wasn’t going to get it. There was never a ‘couldn’t.’ C’mon.”

“There’s no better feeling in the world.”



-@Flash_Garrett on breaking the @nfl’s single season sack record! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/yem2wuoo9p — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 5, 2026

That’s some true confidence right there.

Garrett won’t have to worry about getting the single season sack record anymore, unless someone comes and beats it next season, but he can always work to surpass his own record. Based on Garrett’s confidence when speaking to Fallon, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that’s Garrett’s next goal.

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is the favorite to win the award again for this past season during Thursday night’s NFL Honors ceremony.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated