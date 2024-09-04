Deion Sanders and Colorado must stay ahead of the curve and it starts with Nebraska
It’s midweek and the Buffs have moved well beyond their season-opening win before an electrified Folsom Field sellout crowd. It was a good start.
Nebraska looms large before another national television evening audience (NBC) inside one of college football’s most impressive venues. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on game day? Been there many times. 85,000 strong. A SEA of red. Boy, do those folks love their Huskers. I can remember vividly years of covering games there. In the days of McCartney, Barnett and Neuheisel? Battles with major implications on conference and national title desires.
Loyal and rabid Husker fans. My now 34-year-old son would frequently attend the games, wearing a CU football helmet Coach Barnett gave Kyle long ago. Son still has it. Nebraska fans would, in a friendly manner, tap K-Man’s helmet and wish ill-will on the Buffs. Great atmosphere and the Huskers will be hungry to avenge last year’s shellacking in Boulder.
But, before totally turning our backs on the season opener, one more scribe wants to offer a few thoughts about the performance of Colorado’s dual weapon: Receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. Holy cow. What a special talent who amazed even the best of the best with three touchdown receptions.
The Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote an excellent column the day after the Buffs' 31-26 win extolling the unique talents of the Florida native, who much like his coach, has been a newsmaker since high school. Hunter grew up in West Palm Beach before moving with family to Georgia, starred in high school and was considered by many the top recruit in the nation in 2022.
Hunter shocks everyone and decommits from Florida State to play for Sanders at Jackson State, follows him to CU and the rest is history. In Renck’s article, I loved this from Coach Prime, “First of all, there ain’t no 50-50 ball with Travis. If the ball is up close to him, it’s his ball. He’s that kind of athlete.”
Amen brother. The final of three touchdown receptions was one of the most amazing catches your scribe has ever seen. To twist and turn the body and be able to still get hands in position to catch that dart from quarterback Shedeur Sanders? To be able to change on a dime and head off in another direction leaving defenders flailing trying to grasp the slippery and speedy dynamo? The kind of player that is a threat every time he touches the ball? Been around this program since the late 1980’s but NEVER have seen such unique skills.
Reflecting on Hunter’s opening performance had this former “Buff Guy” clicking back through some of the great wide receivers in the past five decades: Pritchard, Campbell, Westbrook, Carruth, Johnson, Richardson to name just six. Few would even come close. All of the above could be electric once they possessed the pigskin but none has, in abundance, the terrific trio Hunter possesses: glue-like hands, agility and speed.
A big discussion is, and will continue, which position in the NFL? Hunter’s not a big guy, listed generously at 6’1” and 185 pounds, has never stayed injury-free and is not expected to try and play each way at the next level. Just one man’s opinion, but everyone’s offering it so why not one more? Hunter should play wide receiver.
What ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said about Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft
When this shy and soft spoken talent does his thing? People who know a thing or two about greatness offer effusive praise. The Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain, Dolphins standout wide receiver Tyrek Hill and the Lakers superstar Lebron James called Hunter’s performance, “RIDICULOUS!”
Get the ball in that young man’s hands. Whenever possible. What’s going to be really interesting to observe as the season progresses. Every team, starting with Nebraska, is going to try and scheme ways to prevent the Buffs from doing just that. Limit #12’s touches.
Who wins the cat and mouse game between CU offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and opponents hell bent on managing this clear and present danger lurking wherever the Buffaloes roam? It will play a huge role in CU’s success or failure.