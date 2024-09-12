Colorado's Shedeur Sanders takes responsibility for "Rookie mistake" after Nebraska
Shedeur Sanders is aware of the weight his words carry, knowing that anything he says can be misinterpreted or taken out of context. The Colorado quarterback experienced this firsthand following the Buffaloes' 28-10 loss to Nebraska. Reflecting on his pick-six during the game, Sanders called it “a rookie mistake,” a statement that many interpreted as a criticism of Colorado’s wide receiver Drelon Miller, who was the intended target on the play.
Sanders later clarified his comments, emphasizing that his words were not directed at Miller but rather at his own decision-making. “I can understand and that's definitely my fault for even giving them room to even be able to play tricks on words,” Sanders explained during his Overtime podcast. The Buffs "Grown" QB highlighted how media outlets twisted his words, possibly for the sake of clicks, stating, “I remember saying it was a rookie mistake. I didn't say the rookie made a mistake.” Sanders acknowledged the power of his platform, expressing frustration at the way his statements were manipulated to create division within the team.
The quarterback took responsibility for the miscommunication, recognizing that his phrasing allowed for such misinterpretation. Despite the setback, Sanders remains focused on improving his play, especially after a tough game in which he was sacked five times and threw his second interception of the season. While his individual performance remains strong—completing 68.1% of his passes for 689 yards and five touchdowns through two games—Colorado’s lack of a reliable running game continues to be a concern.
As the Buffaloes look to bounce back, they face a critical opportunity in the upcoming Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State. The rivalry game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Fort Collins, offering Sanders and his team a chance to regain momentum and silence critics.