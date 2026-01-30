New Browns coach Todd Monken has plenty of work ahead of him if he wants to turn things around after last season's 5–12 finish. The first of which? Solidifying the quarterback position.

Cleveland has dealt with plenty of drama under center over the last two decades. Most recently, the drafting and subsequent trading of Baker Mayfield, the signing of Deshaun Watson, and the hype train that surrounded rookie Shedeur Sanders last season have marred the franchise's ability to find sustained success.

Speaking of Sanders, the 23-year-old was in the Browns’ facility on Friday—the same day Monken arrived—and the two shared a cool moment that the team's social media team captured. Take a look:

“Hey we tried to draft your a-- last year for God’s sake!” Monken, the Ravens’ offensive coordinator last season, said with a smile. “It’s all worked out.”

Here’s the story behind Monken’s the one-liner.

Did the Ravens try to draft Shedeur Sanders last spring?

Shedeur Sanders was reportedly on the Browns' radar last season. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter last September, the Ravens planned to select Sanders with the No. 141 pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. At the time, however, the quarterback reportedly told the team that he didn't want to be on a roster behind Lamar Jackson—where his path to playing time was understandably limited.

Sanders later spoke about the report, though didn't confirm or deny it, saying he's “focused on now.”

“I don't really talk about anything in the past,” he continued. “And whatever happened in the past, it is what it is. I'm more focused on now.”

Speaking of the now, Sanders will seemingly have a chance to develop as the Browns’ starting quarterback under Monken & Co. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, one of the questions prospective coaches were asked in Cleveland's interview process was, “How would you develop Shedeur Sanders?”

While the team did reportedly ask about Watson and Gabriel as well, it’s at least notable that Sanders remains a part of the organization’s plans for 2026.

