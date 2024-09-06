Deion Sanders disappointed by lack of Heisman hype for star players after opener
The Colorado Buffaloes escaped with a 31–26 win to open the season against North Dakota State. It was in large part to standout performances from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. They highlighted the potential of Colorado’s high-powered offense, but it also underscored the challenges Coach Deion Sanders and his team face in gaining national recognition for their players, despite remarkable individual performances.
Shedeur Sanders, son of head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a stellar performance, throwing for 445 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns were caught by Travis Hunter, who played almost every snap on both offense and defense, showcasing his versatility and endurance. Hunter finished the game with seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to his impact on the defensive side of the ball. His dynamic play and ability to contribute on both ends were crucial in securing Colorado's narrow win.
Despite the outstanding performances from both Sanders and Hunter, Coach Deion Sanders expressed frustration over what he perceives as a lack of recognition for his star players on the national stage. Speaking during his weekly coaches show, Sanders openly questioned why his players were not being considered leading candidates in early-season Heisman Trophy discussions, despite their eye-popping stats and game-changing abilities.
ESPN host says Colorado accomplished nothing but drawing a big audience in opener
"Shouldn't those two be talked about all week about the two leading Heisman guys? Or the weekly award should have gone to those two guys," Sanders said of Hunter and Sanders. "But it's almost like, 'No, we can’t do that. Their coach is Deion Sanders, we can't do that. I'm not gonna let him get away with that.'"
Coach Prime's comments reflect his broader concern that his players are being overlooked, possibly due to his own high-profile presence and the attention he brings to the program. Despite the performances, the Week 1 Player of the Week award went to Miami’s Cam Ward, who led the Hurricanes to a road victory over Florida.
While Ward’s performance was impressive, Coach Sanders believes the decision to bypass his players for the accolade underscored a larger issue of bias or reluctance to fully embrace the accomplishments of his team. Ward and Shedeur Sanders spend time in the offseason training with each other in a iron sharpens iron scenario.
Heading into their rivalry matchup against Nebraska, Colorado’s dynamic duo has an opportunity to further establish themselves as legitimate Heisman contenders. Another strong showing could propel them into the spotlight that Coach Sanders feels they deserve.
As the season progresses, the attention around Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter is likely to grow, especially if they continue to produce at an elite level and lead Colorado to more victories. However, Coach Prime’s quest for his players to receive national recognition may require more than just standout stats; it might also take consecutive wins and sustained excellence to change the narrative.