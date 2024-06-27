Deion Sanders Jr throws out a solution to curb online haters
The hate being thrown at Deion Sanders and the Buffs has hit a boiling point this week. While several stories have surfaced about the state of the program, it's hard to ignore they've all struck a nerve with the team.
Deion Sanders Jr recently went at it with famed QB coach Quincy Avery over Coach Prime's admiration for Travis Hunter. The two jabbed back-and-forth with Prime offering an olive branch in the situation. However, this is the latest brush up that stemmed from something negative against one of the members of the Sanders family.
Bucky offered his thoughts on how to curb the online hate from existing. "Y’all boys would be sick to y’all stomach If twitter made you use a state ID or an EIN to create an account," Sanders wrote on X (Formerly Twitter). "Then you would really have to be dedicated to that hating s*** & show your face or company while doing it."
There's a lot to unpack here. First, the concept sounds right out of a political playbook. Not going to say from what political party, but nonetheless, at the base of the argument it's "Orwellian". We'll just leave it right there.
Coach Prime wants to control more of the narrative with the media. He recently asked his players about starting up podcasts to help get information out from the source and make money as a side hustle. It will also get them enriched with better public speaking skills. Not a terrible idea on the surface but Sanders is already under fire for hand-picking the outlets he does interviews with, and none of them are relevant in Denver.
The Buffs are preparing for the 2024 season opener with North Dakota State at Folsom Field on August 29th (8 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN).