Denver broadcaster calls out Deion Sanders and Colorado over lack of access
As it turns out, Deion Sanders might be hard to find after all. At least that's what's being reported by some credible sources.
When DNVR recently had Colorado Buffaloes reserve and self-denominated Governor Camden Dempsey on their podcast for his "keep it honest" tour, they were trying to push out the message that journalists can talk to players about what's going on in Boulder. This came after a few high-critical "slam pieces" have been released about Coach Prime and the program.
"What I'd hope is that journalists come to me or talk to my teammates," Dempsey told DNVR. "That's my job right now. To be able to talk about what's true about the program and I'll keep it honest."
While Dempsey had good intentions, there was one Denver broadcast great who had something to say about Sanders and his media team. Vic Lombardi is known for keeping it real and didn't shy away from letting the truth be known.
"It’s difficult when the coach employs his own PR team," Lombardi wrote on X. "If a reporter wants to talk to any coach in the country, (the) reporter contacts the school’s sports information office. Not the case at CU. Prime has his own people. His own rules. Having said that, open invite on our radio show."
The "Prime Time" mob stepped in to share their own opinions on the matter, calling the longtime media member a "hater" and "bitter" for not securing an interview, which took the conversation further. Lombardi laughed it off and said, "Love my guys at DNVR. Happy they get access. I also know WHY they get it. I’m not bitter. I just know how this game works. We good."
With all the hype everyone would believe Sanders being made available for Denver's top radio show is an afterthought, especially a famed CU alum like Lombardi. That hasn't been the case since he brought his "Louis Luggage" to Boulder.
"Is it asking too much to talk to the coach of the Buffs," Lombardi said on his radio show Monday morning "For this show, you're damn hard to find." He went on to say he fought the "CU bots" over the weekend on X and it was an unreal experience.
Colorado opens the 2024 season against North Dakota State on August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ ESPN).