Deion Sanders reveals Nike's plans for future Air DT Max '96 releases
Deion Sanders reached a new milestone over the weekend with the Nike Air DT Max '96 "Varsity Maize" selling out in under five minutes. The Colorado Buffaloes coach celebrated the accomplishment by saying "They said “I Sold Out,” they must’ve been talking bout my shoes." While many people missed out on getting their hands on a pair, Sanders revealed plans for future drops.
"Don't worry if you missed out on the release," Sanders posted on X (Formerly Twitter). "Nike has revealed four Diamond Turf 3 colorways, along with Nike Air Diamond Turf 1's coming soon."
We've noticed a few different variations of the shoe in Colorado Home and Away colors, along with a version dedicated to the Atlanta Falcons. What's unclear is what will be rolled during the next calendar year. The DT1's are expected to be the next in line before any select version from the Colorado schemes. The build up for Friday's release was five months in the making with the initial shock drop that happened during Super Bowl weekend.
There will be a story behind each release inspired by Coach Prime's life and career. The Sanders family was present in a meeting with Nike and gave their feedback back in February. Nike’s initial plan was to outfit the entire Colorado Buffaloes football team with Diamond Turf 3 cleats. It makes sense after a select number of players essentially test drove them last season. Then release the shoes to the public in 2025. But due to the success of Prime’s media machine promoting it, Nike elected to move up the shoe release this year.
While a few retailers will have some boxes in stores, there are some secondary sites online reselling the DT3's after Friday's release. Sanders owns two of the greatest signature shoes ever made. The Air DT Max '96 is the OG and innovator. The one that started it all. An absolute must for any sneakerhead or any fan of Prime Time.