Deion Sanders says "Lies can't stop what God is doing" ahead of huge visitor weekend
Deion Sanders has something to say about a huge visitor weekend in Boulder. But he wanted to make sure his message was clear to the masses. The Colorado Buffaloes coach has adamantly denied a report that he made the Lil Wayne concert a mandatory event after the Spring Game and it was still on his mind on Tuesday morning.
"This will be a memorable week for a multitude of reasons," Sanders wrote on X (Formerly Twitter). "Even the Lies can't stop what GOD is doing with this Program, with our Beautiful city, concerning our Wonderful Campus, these hard working Men & the campers that's coming this week! I absolutely LOVE it."
Colorado will be hosting several highly-ranked recruits from the 2025 class this weekend, including top QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who will be coming off an appearance at the Elite 11 Final in Los Angeles. Outside of focusing on future recruits, the "Prime Effect" roared back with the release of the Nike Air DT Max '96 sneakers selling out within minutes on Friday. Sanders and the Buffs celebrated as his signature shoes flew off shelves and marked the official return to the world's largest outfitter.
Sanders took to Instagram on Tuesday to display future colorways from the vibrant collection. The post featured three pictures, each featuring Nike footwear, with Sanders beaming as he posed with the shoes.
Earlier, Sanders had announced the Nike release with a family photo to usher in the new wave of Diamond Turf with Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr., all dressed in sleek all-black outfits alongside their father. "From the pavement to the playing field, from the Sanders family to you. Reintroducing the Nike Air DT Max 96, a shoe for every icon."
There were many people who missed out on the Nike Air DT Max '96 release. However, Sanders said there will be five additional drops, including one for the original DT1's and youth sizes.
"Don't worry if you missed out on this release, Nike has revealed four Diamond Turf 3 colorways, along with Nike Air Diamond Turf 1's coming soon."
Sanders seems to be more in the "Prime Time" spirit these days, especially with retro vibes from the 90s in full swing. The Nike sell out underscores the powerful connection he has with his fans and the broader sneaker culture. As he continues to innovate and release new styles, it’s clear that Sanders is only gaining momentum, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next wave of his signature line.