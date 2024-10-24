Deion Sanders says NFL scouts should be asking three words about his players
Deion Sanders made a powerful statement to his players on Wednesday, urging them to build better habits and challenge themselves to improve. The key message he repeated was, “Who is that?” His concern was that during practices, NFL scouts were not taking notice of any standout performances. Sanders emphasized that nobody had approached him with curiosity about an unexpected player shining during practice.
This message came after New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown visited the Buffaloes and offered valuable advice. Sanders took the opportunity to drive home a crucial point that players must show dominance and consistency in practice, if they ever hope to make it to the professional level.
Coach Prime stressed that scouts are watching every day, yet they aren't seeing the kind of performances that make them ask, "Who is that?" According to Sanders, this is due to players' inconsistency, lack of effort, and poor practice habits. He believes that until players demonstrate their dominance and effort on the practice field, there is no reason to expect they will stand out in games, let alone make it to the NFL.
Sanders’ speech highlighted the importance of accountability and the high level of performance required to catch the attention of NFL scouts. His challenge to the team was clear about practice being where the groundwork for future success is laid, and without mastering it, going pro remains out of reach.
As Colorado prepares for their upcoming game against Cincinnati, scheduled for Saturday night with a late kickoff at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, Sanders’ message to his players is one that likely resonates deeply. They must show their worth not just in games but in their daily habits, starting with practice.