Deion Sanders Lands Utah Transfer to Bolster Colorado’s Secondary

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a fast start this offseason, facing the task of overhauling more than half their roster. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have wasted no time, making early moves to strengthen the secondary.

They’ve added talent, particularly at safety, while the cornerback room is getting a full makeover. With senior DJ McKinney and a few others leaving through the transfer portal, Colorado had to bring in several new faces.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado Lands Jason Stokes From Utah

One of the newcomers is Utah cornerback Jason Stokes, who committed Saturday evening. Stokes played in 12 games as a true freshman for the Utes and still has three years of eligibility, giving the Buffaloes a key piece for the secondary rebuild.

Stokes is just one example of how Sanders is refreshing the defensive backfield.

With so many new faces coming in through the transfer portal, Colorado is counting on young players to step up right away. If things click, the Buffaloes’ secondary could quickly become one of the Big 12’s most improved units next season.

MORE: Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs

MORE: Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

How Jason Stokes Fits Into Colorado’s Secondary Overhaul

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s secondary has been completely reshaped this offseason, leaving questions about where Stokes will fit in.

He’s coming off a freshman season with limited production. Stokes arrived at Utah as a three-star recruit out of Pflugerville Weiss High School in Texas, bringing clear long-term upside.

At 6-foot-2, Stokes projects as an outside corner for the Buffaloes. His time playing under former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham also means he arrives with experience in a disciplined, system-heavy defense.

Stokes appeared in 12 games last season, recording three tackles and a pass deflection. Those snaps came within a deep Utah rotation, where opportunities were limited and development was emphasized.

While the stat line is modest, Stokes enters Colorado with the physical tools and ceiling to grow into a meaningful contributor. In a rebuilt secondary designed for the long haul, he has a realistic path to carving out a role as the Buffaloes continue their rebuild.

Deion Sanders Acts Fast to Rebuild Colorado’s Secondary

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado’s secondary was a clear focus for Sanders and his staff this offseason, and the response was swift. After uneven defensive play last year, the Buffaloes prioritized reshaping the back end with both immediate help and future stability in mind.

That effort brought a wave of new faces to Boulder, including safeties Boo Carter and Randon Fontenette, plus cornerbacks Cree Thomas and Justin Eaglin. Indiana transfer target Jah Jah Boyd is also expected to take a visit, adding another option at corner.

With that level of incoming talent, along with the addition of Jason Stokes, Sanders and his staff have completely reshaped the secondary with youth and upside. In a pass-heavy Big 12, the Buffaloes now have a group they can build around for years to come.

Most of the additions bring multiple years of eligibility, allowing Colorado to build continuity rather than just plug short-term gaps. If the group gels early, the improvement in pass coverage could be noticeable right away.

With more depth and competition, the secondary is trending toward a more reliable unit. Sanders has rebuilt the room with long-term stability in mind, giving the Buffaloes a defensive backfield that could play a key role moving forward.