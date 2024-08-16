Stephen A. Smith says Coach Prime rejected CBS for yanking story from Black reporter
Stephen A. Smith recently shed light on why Deion Sanders publicly snubbed CBS. The situation gained attention after Coach Prime refused to engage with a local CBS reporter, Eric Christensen, labeling the network's actions as "foul." Despite Christensen's attempts to clarify that he was a local reporter, not a national one, Sanders remained not swayed.
It was Initially suspected that's Sanders' animosity toward the network were based on specific stories written about him. However, a potential explanation emerged from Phillip Dukes, a close friend of Sanders, who suggested that a failed business deal or partnership with CBS could be the root of the issue. Sanders seemingly confirmed this theory by resharing Dukes' video on social media and adding his own comments, further fueling speculation.
Deion Sanders fired up after ESPN interview detailing red flags hits program
However, Stephen A. Smith believes there's more to the story. According to Smith, the tension between Sanders and CBS is related to an incident involving a Black reporter who was working on a significant story about Sanders. As the story neared completion, the reporter was allegedly removed from the project and replaced by a White colleague. This move reportedly angered Sanders, who took issue with the network's handling of the situation. Smith emphasized that this information came from sources close to Sanders, suggesting that this was the real reason behind Sanders' frustration with CBS.
“A reporter, who happened to be a brother, had a story that they were working on, and the story was about to come out,” said Smith. “And when the information was accumulated, the brother was taken off the story, according to people close to Deion Sanders. And in return, it was given to somebody who was White. ‘Prime Time’ Deion Sanders had a problem with that. He may not tell you. Most other folks may not know; I’m telling you. According to folks close to Deion Sanders, that’s what happened — that’s precisely what happened."
Three takeaways from investigative report on Shilo Sanders' bankruptcy case
Smith also speculated that Sanders' past experiences with CBS might have contributed to the tension. Sanders previously worked as an NFL analyst for the network from 2002 to 2004. During that time, he was reportedly involved in a contractual dispute with CBS, feeling that he deserved to be the highest-paid analyst on the team. While Smith initially thought this could be the cause of Sanders' current issues with CBS, he later confirmed that the situation with the Black reporter was the primary reason.
Smith highlighted the importance of supporting and uplifting others, especially in industries where opportunities for minorities can be scarce. He emphasized that Sanders, despite the challenges his team faced during the season, remains a significant figure in college football and someone who would naturally stand up for those he believes have been wronged.
In the end, Smith's insight suggests that Sanders' actions stem from a deep sense of justice and loyalty to his community, reflecting his broader commitment to using his platform for positive change.