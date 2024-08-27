Deion Sanders uses NIL partnership to fund future of Colorado players' children
Deion Sanders has made another powerful impact on his players’ lives. In partnership with the Colorado Buffaloes’ NIL collective, the 5430 Alliance, and Elevation Credit Union, Sanders helped open bank accounts for the children of eight players on his football team. This initiative reflects Sanders’ commitment to his players beyond just football.
In a video shared on social media, Sanders called each of these eight players forward to sit in front of the team. In collaboration with a representative from the NIL collective, Sanders surprised them with the news that bank accounts would be opened for their children.
"You ain't done nothing wrong. Matter of fact, you did something right," Sanders said, emphasizing that having children is an opportunity for growth, maturity, and responsibility. Sanders, a vocal advocate for fatherhood, highlighted that he only hires coaches who are committed fathers and actively take care of their responsibilities.
Sanders’ efforts to support his players financially are not new. Back in 2022, when he was the head coach at Jackson State, Sanders reportedly donated half of his salary to help the university complete renovations on its football facility. His latest endeavor with Elevation Credit Union reflects his ongoing commitment to the well-being of his players and their families. The bank accounts created for the children are 529 savings plans, each initially funded with $2,121, symbolizing Sanders’ iconic No. 21 from his playing days.
This heartwarming gesture began with a message Sanders posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 22, seeking a bank partnership in the Boulder or Denver area. Elevation Credit Union responded, leading to this impactful collaboration. Sanders hinted that this initiative is just the beginning, promising that there will be more to come.
Beyond his financial contributions, Sanders continually urges his players to excel both on the field and in the classroom. The Colorado Buffaloes, who have gained significant attention since Sanders took over as head coach, are set to open their 2024 season at home against North Dakota State.