Denver Post writer blasts CU for Prime hire with "lifetime of skeletons" in closet
Deion Sanders has recently found himself embroiled in a public feud with the Denver media. The tension escalated on Friday when Sanders refused to answer questions from CBS Denver. The reason? CBS Sports had an unfavorable piece about Sanders.
This ranking clearly struck a nerve with him, leading to his pointed refusal to engage with the network.
The conflict didn’t stop there. Sanders also had a terse exchange with Sean Keeler. During the press conference, Coach Prime confronted the Denver Post columnist, questioning why he continued to cover the team if he harbored negative feelings.
“You don’t like us, man,” Sanders remarked. He went on to ask why Keeler would even bother engaging with someone he supposedly disliked. The frustration in Sanders’ voice was noticeable, as he seemed genuinely perplexed by Keeler’s persistence.
Keeler responded with a blistering article shortly after, taking aim at Sanders’ behavior and his tenure as the Buffaloes' head coach. Keeler’s piece criticized Sanders for his perceived arrogance and condescension during the press conference, calling it a “3-9 news conference” for a “4-8 coach.”
Jason Whitlock uses three F-words to describe Coach Prime after unleashing on media
Keeler further lambasted Rick George and the University of Colorado for what he described as a desperate hiring decision, implying that the school had overlooked potential red flags in their eagerness to bring Sanders on board.
"(Sanders) can’t hide the fact that CU, which hired him with the sheer and utter desperation of a lonely nerd on prom night, conducted a lousy vetting process, hoping that a lifetime celebrity wouldn’t come with a lifetime of skeletons in his closet, too," Keeler wrote.
Keeler’s critique didn’t end there. He suggested that Sanders’ celebrity status and the associated “Prime Circus” might be too much for the Buffaloes to handle.
"Half the Power 5 schools and most of the NFL wouldn’t put up with The Prime Circus," Keeler added. "The cameras. The contracts. The rules. The Buffs? They had no choice. Deion is the king of CU, El Caudillo del BoCo, the Emperor of Engineering Drive. Are you with me or against me?
Only once the train leaves the station, it doesn’t come with brakes. You ride that puppy out, full-speed. Until things go off the rails."
As Colorado prepares to open the 2024 football season against North Dakota State, the spotlight will undoubtedly remain on Sanders, both on and off the field.