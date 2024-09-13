Colorado vs. Colorado State: How to watch, Game time, TV, and Preview
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) make the trip up north to Fort Collins to take on bitter in-state rival the Colorado State Rams (1-1). Coach Prime and the Buffs are coming off a pitiful performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, falling 28-10 in Lincoln. The Rams got their first win of the season by taking down Northern Colorado 38-17.
Last year’s game between the Buffs and Rams ended in a double-overtime thriller with the Buffs prevailing 43-35 at Folsom Field. There were fireworks between these two schools and this season CSU is looking for their revenge at Canvas Stadium. This will be the first meeting up north for these two teams since 1996 when CU won 48-36
In the first two games of the season, Colorado is once again at the bottom of the FBS rankings when it comes to rushing the ball. In fact, they’re dead last in the nation with an average 37.5 yards per game. In the loss against Nebraska, CU ran the ball a total of three times in the first half. CU must commit to the ground game and make their offense a balanced attack, especially after the struggles of the revamped offensive line. They had issues against the Huskers 10-man defensive rotation and protecting Shedeur Sanders was a nightmare.
The Buffs need to prove they can be physical upfront and win the line of scrimmage. Coach Prime mentioned there could be changes in the trenches during this week’s press conference. They’ll have to block for former walk-on Charlie Offerdahl who comes in as the No. 1 back with Dallan Hayden out for the game with an injury. This also means more action for Arkansas transfer Isaiah Augustave to make his first true impact in a Buffs uniform this season. The Buffs are also looking for their first 100-yard rusher in the Prime era. Alex Fontenot was the last to do it, rushing for 111 yards against USC in 2022.
Deion Sanders provides an injury update for multiple starters before CSU
On the other side, It’s no secret the Buffs defense needs to stop CSU’s rushing attack. Colorado has allowed an average of 182 yards per game on the ground and this does not bode well against the Rams, who are a well-oiled machine, averaging 171 yards in the two games this season. CSU is led by Justin Marshall with a total of 279 yards this season. Keegan Holles could also see significant action in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The last time CU held a team to under 100 yards rushing in a game was week six last year at Arizona State when they held the Sund Devils to 57 yards on the ground. The Buffs need to show physicality against the Rams and prove they can find ways to win games on the defensive side of the ball.
Colorado's two-way player Travis Hunter is still looking for his first interception of the season. It’s no surprise that opponents are not throwing in his direction as often as they did last season. On the year, Hunter has been targeted six times in 128 defensive snaps. Look for “Saucy-T” to be matched up on CSU wideout Tory Horton, if he’s available to play.
FOX Sports host gives Colorado dose of reality after Nebraska loss
CSU’s quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s favorite target connected with him for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions at Folsom Field. Horton leads CSU with eight catches for 96 yards this year. Folwer-Nicolosi is aggressive and prone to making mistakes. Look for the Buffs to force the ball into Horton and this could be where Hunter is able to take advantage of CSU. He has also shown that he does his film work and can drop off in coverage into space that looks open to come up with the interception.
On offense, Hunter remains to be Shedeur Sanders top target, leading the Buffs with 17 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He also has recorded three consecutive 100-yard games and is just the third CU player to do so. After getting knocked out of last year’s game on a late hit. Look for Hunter to get his revenge on both sides of the field.
What CSU's Jay Norvell said about Deion Sanders and Colorado before showdown
There is no love lost between Colorado and Colorado State and the trash talking began earlier this week, but dates back to last season when CSU head coach Jay Norvell said, “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me.” Earlier this week CSU QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi said “I think it goes to show the hype, the media train, it only gets so far. At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers get them.” Horton added a little fuel to the fire saying, “I don’t feel like we left it on the field, because we should have murdered them guys.”
CSU gets their chance at revenge at home and bragging rights with the next game between these two until the next meeting in 2029.