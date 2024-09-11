ESPN analysts say Coach Prime recruiting troubles starting to show in Boulder
Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith had strong opinions while discussing how Colorado looked against Nebraska this past weekend. One of the burning topics was Deion Sanders’ future recruiting abilities, if he stays with the program beyond 2024. Sanders was sacked five times on Saturday and left early to be evaluated for injury after a targeting hit in the fourth quarter.
Smith feels that Coach Prime remaining in Colorado will hurt him in recruiting linemen on both sides of the ball, especially on the offensive side, that will allow the Buffs to establish a stable rushing attack. The ESPN analysts have yet to discuss in more detail the turnover of offensive and defensive linemen while Sanders was at Jackson State. According to On3, Coach Prime’s Jackson State Tigers football team had a total of 18 offensive and defensive line transfers in 2022. Other athletes joined JSU during the summer.
The way Coach Prime recruits athletes is unconventional with very little traditional development from a high school level up. The 40/40/20 rule, 40 percent graduate students, 40 percent undergrad transfers, and 20 percent high school recruits. The methodology works for in the NFL with free agency, but leaves a lot of questions at the Power four level. The most successful team Coach Prime has recruited thus far is the 2022 Jackson State team where the offense averaged 37.6 points and the defense allowed 13.5 points per game.
The question everyone will look to see answered is can Coach Prime win with the team that he has rebuilt? Also, if he had more NIL money on the books, would that mean a different level of talent would be coming to Boulder? When it comes to recruiting in the trenches, it can be a bit difficult because of the scrutiny the offensive line takes when it comes to blocking.
Smith mentions the offensive line being too small and Shedeur Sanders having a problem with holding onto the ball too long, sometimes looking to make a play when he should throw the ball away or pull it down and run.
ESPN analyst expresses concern about Deion Sanders and Colorado after Nebraska loss
Coach Prime may feel the team is being harshly scruntinized for the play calling because they are losing. Also, the questions being asked about decisions during the course of a game don’t help the situation. The reality is a majority of teams that the Buffs play this season have done a better job recruiting over the course of years. The overnight process can’t make up for development and chemistry over the course of time.
There is a possibility that Coach Prime and the Buffs coaching staff can turn things around and get the program moving in the right direction. This week with Colorado State will yield a good indication of where Colorado stands going into Big 12 play. The Buffs will look to establish the running game and build momentum. Not to mention, there are still ten games left and a lot of things yet to be decided.
Watching Coach Prime throughout his entire coach tenure at Jackson State and Colorado, when he loses the intensity jumps up a notch. We’ll see how the Buffs come out of the gate against the Rams and if this new group of players adapts to his rallying cry.
NFL executives not sold on Coach Prime "promoting" Shedeur Sanders after Nebraska
While Finebaum and Smith were discussing the changes that have taken place at Colorado, they have both gone on the record again saying that Coach Prime is unable to bring in the necessary recruits to the program like a Texas A&M or Florida State that will allow him to have successful seasons like he did while at Jackson State. Finbaum tends to feel that Coach Prime is an entertainer and not a coach, because he hasn’t been able to show that he is capable of recruiting the necessary athletes into the program that will allow them to play a style of football that will garner win.
On the other hand, Smith did say that Coach Prime’s focus was to upgrade the offensive line, which he was able to recruit Jordan Seaton, Kardell Thomas, Yahaya Attia, Kahlil Benson, Justin Mayers, Payton Kirkland to name a few. How does that help the Buffs football team when they have a lack of continuity? Also, how does that work into the equation of Coach Prime winning right now with a team he has rebuilt? Unfortunately those who aren’t true Buffs fans feel at the end of this season they could see Sanders’ name come up in the coaching carousel.