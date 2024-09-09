NFL executives not sold on Coach Prime "promoting" Shedeur Sanders after Nebraska
Deion Sanders’ coaching tenure at Colorado is drawing scrutiny from NFL executives, and the initial enthusiasm around Coach Prime seems to be waning. According to The Athletic's Mike Sando, two NFL executives provided critical assessments following Colorado’s 28-10 loss to Nebraska. One executive described Sanders as appearing unprepared, with his intense style driving people away, and accused him of primarily promoting his son, Shedeur Sanders.
Another executive highlighted the fundamental shortcomings in Colorado’s play, stressing that while Sanders’ ability to connect with players and speak honestly about college athletics is commendable, success on the field requires much more, including basics like blocking, tackling, and consistent offensive execution.
"There is nothing wrong with what we said last year, that he tells the truth and connects with players," the second executive said. "But there's a lot more that goes into it than connecting with the players and telling the truth to the media about the state of college athletics. A lot more goes into winning, like blocking and tackling and protecting the passer and having the quarterback not scramble so frequently that everything is off timing."
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Nebraska
However, through the first two games of his second season, glaring issues remained unresolved. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked six times against Nebraska, and Colorado is on pace to have one of the worst rushing offenses in FBS for the second consecutive year. Defensively, the Buffaloes rank in the bottom half in opponent passer rating and are among the bottom teams in yards allowed per game.
This time last year, Colorado had started 2-0, including a win over Nebraska, and Sanders was viewed as a rising star in the coaching world, even being mentioned as a potential candidate for NFL coaching jobs. However, the rapid decline in performance has shifted the narrative, leading to questions about Sanders' ability to succeed at this level.
ESPN host believes Deion Sanders will leave Colorado after 2024 season
Still, it’s important not to overreact. Colorado’s investment in Sanders suggests he will be given time to turn things around. While another 4-8 season would likely dampen any prospects of Sanders moving on to bigger opportunities, it’s premature to conclude that his approach won’t eventually succeed.
The Buffaloes’ story under Coach Prime is still unfolding, and the remainder of the season will be crucial in determining how Sanders is ultimately judged. Colorado faces in-state rival Colorado State this Saturday in Fort Collins (7:30 p.m. ET/TV: CBS).