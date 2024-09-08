What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Nebraska
Dylan Raiola didn't look like a freshman in a 28-10 win for Nebraska over Colorado on Saturday night. He threw for 185 yards and a touchdown with the Huskers defensive effort putting them on top. Here's what Colorado coach Deion Sanders has to say after the game.
Shedeur Sanders did something "Uncharacteristic" with the pick-six early
The Buffs got down early and couldn't recover late in the "Red Letter" rivalry. Sanders was sacked four times in the first five drives of the game, along with a pick-six while trying to get out of the end zone. Sanders finished with 225 yards and a late touchdown to LaJohntay Wester.
Coach Prime wasn't pleased with penalties in the game
"I'm not happy with nine penalties for 104 yards," Sanders said. "The game got sloppy at the end. It seemed like flag after flag after flag." Colorado and Nebraska had about the same amount of penalty yards in the game, but the result was the difference. Normally, the Buffs could've drawn even with those kinds of stats. However, that wasn't the case on a bad night in Lincoln.
The momentum was never in Colorado's favor
"We never got it going until it was too late," Sanders said. "Protections were a problem. I'm trying to be polite and say it. We've got to do a better job at that." Coach Prime pulled the entire offensive line aside and gave them an earful on the sidelines. Nebraska sacked Shedeur Sanders six times in the game, which is a similar storyline to last year. Regardless of the outcome, this was a much different performance from the opener against North Dakota State.
Injuries were a major factor for the Buffs in Lincoln
Coach Prime talked about the four different injuries during the game. Isaiah Hardge suffered a foot injury during a punt, according to Sanders. He was joined by Shilo Sanders (forearm), Chidozie Nwankwo (AC joint), and Shedeur Sanders (head). Sanders believes Nwankwo will be back next week against Colorado State, but doesn't know about Shilo's status. Shedeur's injury came from a targeting blow in the fourth quarter. He came back to throw the touchdown to Wester, but was in pain.
Coach Prime acknowledged the strength of Nebraska
"Sometimes you've got to take your hat off and say they got your number," Sanders said. He went on to talk about the Buffs not being used to playing under pressure. Memorial Stadium holds over 90-thousand people and there wasn't an empty seat in the house for the prime time affair. Colorado looked rattled by the huge crowd and had miscommunication throughout the first half. Sanders' ill advised turnover off the heels of a forced decision. It was one of the rare mistakes by the Buffs signal caller.
Colorado returns home to face another rival in Colorado State next Saturday. It will be the first time in over two decades the series shifts to Fort Collins.