Raiders faithful send clear message about franchise tanking for Shedeur Sanders
During Monday Night Football, Las Vegas Raiders fans sent a clear message about their hopes for the future. As the Raiders fell to the Atlanta Falcons 15-9 for their tenth consecutive loss, cameras caught a fan holding a sign that read, “Tank for Shedeur.” The Raiders’ record dropped to 2-12 with only three games remaining, and the frustration in Las Vegas is palpable. Fans appear ready to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft and a quarterback capable of turning the franchise around—Shedeur Sanders.
The Colorado Buffaloes’ standout quarterback has been at the center of discussions regarding the Raiders' rebuilding plans. The connection between Sanders and Las Vegas seems mutual. Sanders has publicly hinted that joining the Raiders could be ideal, and he’s already been to Sin City, where he met team owner Mark Davis at a WNBA game. Davis, meanwhile, has expressed growing concern over his team’s health, particularly injuries to nine defensive starters.
Shedeur’s rising star in the NFL Draft conversation is backed by elite on-field production. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner and Davey O’Brien finalist leads the nation in completion percentage (74.2%) while ranking in the top five for passing touchdowns (35), passing yards per game (327.2), and efficiency (168.8). Sanders’ consistency is historic—he has thrown a touchdown pass in 48 consecutive games, the longest streak in Division I history. His dominance in November (76% completions, 14 TDs, 2 INTs) further solidified his reputation as a future NFL franchise quarterback.
Beyond Las Vegas, other NFL teams—most notably the Giants, Cowboys, and Browns—are also in the mix to target Sanders. The Colorado star recently trained with Giants’ top receiver Malik Nabers in New York City, fueling speculation about his fit in New York. However, the Raiders appear to have an edge given the fan enthusiasm and Sanders’ clear affinity for the team.
As Las Vegas struggles through a dismal season, the hope of landing Sanders offers a much-needed silver lining. If the Raiders secure a top-five pick, he could be their quarterback of the future, ready to lead a long-awaited turnaround.