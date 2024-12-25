Shedeur Sanders talks custom Nike cleats for Alamo Bowl, expects to be top draft pick
Shedeur Sanders is already making headlines ahead of the Alamo Bowl matchup against BYU. In a recent practice captured by Well Off Media, the Colorado Buffaloes QB teased new custom Nike cleats and expressed confidence about his future in the NFL, hinting that he could be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. His brother, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, was quick to challenge Shedeur’s certainty, sparking a lighthearted exchange between the two.
“We know where we're going, baby,” Shedeur confidently stated. “You'll see them in the cleats later on this week.” Shilo responded with some brotherly skepticism: “You don't know where you're going... the team might trade up.” To which Shedeur replied, “You can't get higher than one.”
The NFL draft picture remains unclear, but the New York Giants currently hold the coveted No. 1 pick. The Giants’ need for a quarterback is no secret, especially following the midseason release of Daniel Jones. However, Shedeur Sanders isn’t the only top prospect eyeing that spot. Miami’s Cam Ward is also considered a frontrunner in what is shaping up to be a two-man race for QB1.
Behind the Giants, several other teams could shake up the draft board. The Patriots and Jaguars, holding the second and third picks respectively, seem unlikely to target a quarterback given their current starters, Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence. Meanwhile, the Titans, Browns, and Raiders – all currently sitting at 3-12 – could make moves to secure a franchise quarterback. Mark Davis and the Raiders might ultimately be Shedeur’s best chance if the Giants opt for Ward.
The Sanders family’s belief in Shedeur’s talent is evident. With Deion Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado’s head coach, guiding him, Shedeur’s confidence is more than just bravado. As Colorado prepares to face BYU, all eyes will be on Sanders to see if he can deliver a performance fitting of a future No. 1 pick.
Catch the Buffaloes in action against BYU this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.