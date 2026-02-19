Big 12 Coaching Rankings Before Spring Practice

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is finally coming to a close after revamping more than half the roster through the transfer portal. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff had to navigate the loss of multiple key starters while trying to keep momentum building in Boulder.

But Colorado wasn’t alone.

Across the Big 12 Conference, change became the theme of the offseason. The movement extended beyond roster turnover and into the coaching carousel, where four programs will enter next season with new leadership on the sidelines.

Those programs include Iowa State Cyclones, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Utah Utes and Kansas State Wildcats.

For some, it was a move to bring stability following an underwhelming year. Others saw it as a deliberate swing to capitalize on a conference that appears as wide open as it has in years.

Now, with new staffs in place and the transfer portal settling, the spotlight turns to fit and immediate impact.

Which of these new coaching hires is poised to succeed right away and which may require a little more time? Let’s grade the new coaching staffs in the Big 12 based on roster fit, scheme fit, and next season’s potential.

Big 12 Coaching Rankings

Texas Tech Red Raiders – Joey McGuire BYU Cougars – Kalani Sitake Arizona State Sun Devils – Kenny Dillingham TCU Horned Frogs – Sonny Dykes Houston Cougars – Willie Fritz Oklahoma State Cowboys – Eric Morris Arizona Wildcats – Brent Brennan West Virginia Mountaineers – Rich Rodriguez Kansas Jayhawks – Lance Leipold Cincinnati Bearcats – Scott Satterfield Baylor Bears – Dave Aranda Utah Utes – Marcus Scalley Colorado Buffaloes – Deion Sanders UCF Knights – Scott Frost Iowa State Cyclones – Jimmy Rogers Kansas State Wildcats – Colin Klein

What’s Holding Deion Sanders Back in Big 12 Rankings

After improving from 9-4 in 2024 to only 3-9 this year without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, the talent on the roster was revealed. This is the biggest reason why Sanders is ranked in the middle of these rankings.

With only three wins this year, he will have to have a big bounce-back year next year to prove that the program can hold its own without its former players. It won’t just be about winning games, but it will also be about proving that the program can maintain success in the Big 12.

It also doesn’t help that Sanders has struggled to retain top talent.

Losing five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Omarion Miller to the transfer portal this offseason was a major setback. Those were two foundation pieces the Buffaloes desperately needed heading into next season.

A refreshed roster and another offseason to build depth should give him the tools he didn’t have last year. But if the same issues resurface, questions about his long-term potential in the conference will stick.

Next year gives Sanders a chance to reset the narrative and remind everyone why he was considered one of the league’s rising stars. If he gets it right, this ranking could end up looking far too low.

Eric Morris Is Set to Make a Huge Impact in Stillwater

The Big 12 is about to get thrown for a loop by the impact Morris is set to have with the Cowboys.

He didn’t just arrive in Stillwater with firepower, but he brought quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins along from North Texas. Those two alone were among the top passers and rushers in the entire transfer portal cycle.

Morris has found success everywhere he’s coached, and Oklahoma State looks no different.

The Big 12 is known for strong defenses, but his air raid offense was nearly unstoppable last season and took the sport by storm. With the Mean Green, Morris came within striking distance of the College Football Playoff.

Now, he has resources and NIL backing that he never had at North Texas, giving him a platform to maximize his system.

With top-tier talent and full program support, Morris has all the tools to turn the Cowboys into a legitimate Big 12 contender. If he executes as he has everywhere else, Oklahoma State could quickly become one of the conference’s most dangerous teams.