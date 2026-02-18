Colorado's New Quarterback Has Wild Travis Hunter Bragging Rights

He may not spend much time on Folsom Field this season, but Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson was already part of history there.

The Utah Utes transfer has won an ultimate test against wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, being the only quarterback to throw a touchdown to a player he defended during his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2024.

Isaac Wilson's Travis Hunter Connection

Sep 21, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) on the field during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Wilson discussed that feat in a recent video by Darius Sanders of Reach the People Media, while joining new teammates in looking out onto Folsom Field. He reminisced on his first time there, when he started for Utah and put a deep pass where not even Hunter could go.

"I saw the Buffalo in 2024," Wilson said as several fellow transfers saw Colorado's live mascot, Ralphie VII, for the first time. "I lost that game ... Hey, I was the only kid to throw a touchdown on Travis Hunter, though. Heisman winner Travis Hunter, you know who threw a touchdown on him? This guy."

The clip went viral on social media and harkened back to one of Wilson's best moments as a college athlete. He started seven games as a true freshman that year, including against Colorado on Nov. 16. The Buffaloes won 49-24, and Wilson struggled mightily, but his 40-yard touchdown dime to wide receiver Dorian Singer on Hunter's head was the highlight of his performance.

Against the Buffs, Wilson completed 21 of 40 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The first of those picked passes went to none other than Hunter, in the midst of bringing home Colorado's second-ever Heisman Trophy.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) dives at Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) in the second half at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wilson totaled 1,510 yards for 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions after he was thrust into Utah's starting spotlight that season. And after making one brief appearance in 2025 during the Utes' blowout win over Colorado, the Buffaloes snagged him out of the transfer portal.

The brother of former No. 2 NFL draft pick Zach Wilson, Isaac showed flashes on a bumpy road, especially against his new team. He's likely to be the lead backup for quarterback Julian Lewis going forward, especially after Kaidon Salter graduated and Ryan Staub transferred.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado's quarterback situation is stable again after Salter, Lewis and Staub split time last season. Lewis executed the most promise as the hailed successor to quarterback Shedeur Sanders and, by all means, is coach Deion Sanders' guy until further notice.

The Buffs' quarterback play could considerably improve after Sanders hired a new offensive coordinator in former Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion. Widely praised around the country for his creative "Go-Go" offense, he'll revitalize what grew stale under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

He also helped land a bounty of dynamic receivers, linemen and running backs during January's portal window. Wilson was the only quarterback, but if Marion liked his skills enough to pursue, he should fit into the Go-Go if duty calls.

Marion also snagged a freshman signal caller to craft in quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne. The Buffs' quarterbacking future is a mixed bag, but after a season in which Sanders mishandled it, it appears much brighter.