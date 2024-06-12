The Athletic writer believes Big 12 teams want to "humble" Deion Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes are moving back to the Big 12 conference with significant excitement, largely due to the "Prime Effect" being a strong force in Boulder. Deion Sanders enters his second season after posting a 4-8 record in his inaugural Power Five year. Now, he faces a different outlook with new conference foes and heightened expectations.
There are massive groups around the country rooting for Colorado's success, but others want the experiment with Sanders to fail miserably. The Athletic's Max Olson recently talked about the Buffs going into the 2024 football season and how the rest of the Big 12 will welcome them into the conference. The college football analyst believes other coaches are particularly motivated to "humble" CU similar to the blowout win Dan Lanning and Oregon posted against Sanders and the Buffs last year.
"They know that the way the TV networks are going to pitch this is that Colorado’s the most exciting team in the Big 12," Olson said. "There’s going to be a lot of schools in the Big 12 that are going to want to "humble" them, just like Dan Lanning last year.
Sanders evokes strong reactions for his coaching style and using the transfer portal similar to NFL free agency. There are analysts who believe the Buffaloes have a chance to be one of the teams in the College Football Playoff, while others predict Colorado will fall short of a bowl bid for the fourth straight season.
Olson wrote about transfer players who left Colorado earlier this year. The piece sparked a confrontation between Shedeur Sanders and Xavier Smith, with other players and Coach Prime jumping in to add their two cents.
The Buffs are faced with a difficult schedule this year. They'll open at home against North Dakota State before hitting the road to face Nebraska and Colorado State. There isn't a stretch where Colorado is home for two straight weeks during the entire season, including a trip to Orlando, Fla. to play UCF on Sept. 28.