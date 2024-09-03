What Nebraska's Matt Rhule said about Deion Sanders and Colorado before rivalry game
Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule remained composed when asked if Saturday’s game against Colorado represents a “culture clash” between the two programs. Rhule and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders employ distinctly different strategies for building their teams.
Rhule focuses on long-term player development and fostering commitment, while Sanders frequently utilizes the transfer portal, bringing in and cycling out players at a rapid pace, similar to NFL free agency. Despite these contrasting approaches, Rhule downplayed any notion of a cultural conflict.
“Not at all,” Rhule said during Monday's press conference, expressing respect for Colorado’s nature. “I think they’re a competitive culture. They go recruit and get the best players they can get. They do well in school. They don’t get in trouble off the field, and they compete. I respect that with what they do.”
Rhule’s comments reflect his strategic approach to avoid providing Colorado with any bulletin board material ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Lincoln. Instead, he focused on praising Colorado’s key offensive players, including Shedeur Sanders, the Buffs’ starting quarterback and son of Deion Sanders. Rhule also acknowledged the historical significance of the Nebraska-Colorado series, a rivalry he described as “great” and one he grew up watching. He lamented the fading of many traditional rivalries, underscoring his appreciation for the ongoing nature of this series.
However, Rhule made it clear that he isn’t employing any unique motivational tactics for the rivalry game. “I’m just trying to get the football right and nothing else,” Rhule said. He emphasized fundamentals over theatrics, instructing his team to focus on execution, third-down efficiency, and ball security. Reflecting on a costly turnover in their previous game against UTEP, Rhule highlighted the need for continued improvement, especially in protecting the football near the goal line.
Rhule also called on Nebraska fans to create a loud, intense atmosphere at the game, urging them to be passionate on Saturday while maintaining their reputation as “Nebraska Nice” on Sunday. The coach’s measured approach sets the tone for what promises to be an electrifying continuation of a storied college football rivalry.
Colorado travels to Lincoln for a Saturday night affair with Nebraska (7:30 p.m. ET/ TV: NBC).