Shedeur Sanders called "Dirty" for not managing clock against North Dakota State
Shedeur Sanders put together an outstanding start to his senior year on Thursday night. The Buffs QB threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns with one tipped interception. However, his late-game decision could've been costly for CU's opener. Sanders was being an unselfish teammate and wanted LaJohntay Wester to have a big catch up by five with under two minutes left.
Sanders elected to go against Pat Shurmur's intended play call to make that happen, but threw an incomplete pass, giving North Dakota State the ball back with under a minute to drive down the field. Colorado's defense ultimately held for the win, but Deion Sanders wasn't entirely pleased with the final sequence.
What NFL scouts said about Shedeur Sanders vs. North Dakota State
"You ever feel like you won but you didn’t win?" Sanders noted about the 31-26 win over NDST. He went on to say, "Shedeur is such a good kid sometimes it costs him. Because at the end of the game we just wanted to run the ball and let's get out of here. He took a shot, you know, to LaJohntay, because he wanted LaJohntay to have a big play. Because you got the other two guys, the dogs, a big play and they and he know he's was going to have a one-on-one match up. He just didn't put it out there far enough.
"But that's his character. I'm like "Dawg...Come on, Dawg." Not right now. you know it's not time to be the "good guy" right now. It's time to put this game away. But that's what that was so he checked into it."
Coach Prime wasn't the only one to tell Shedeur he should've stuck to the plan. Shilo Sanders let his brother know about his shortcomings in practice over the weekend. After the quarterback called out the Buffs safety for being a "dirty" player, Shilo spoke his mind.
"You dirty for calling that pass play at the end of the game," Sanders said via Well Off Media.
Shedeur had a quick burning rebuttal to Shilo's comment, saying, "Y'all dirty for letting (North Dakota State) catch a Hail Mary... My Fault. I had faith I didn't know they'd drive down in thirty seconds."
Shilo had to play catch up for most of the contest after recovering from a shoulder injury. He might be seeking a new mate in the secondary after Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig left the game early and didn't return with an unknown injury.
Colorado travels to Lincoln for a "Red Letter" rivalry matchup with Nebraska on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET/TV: NBC).