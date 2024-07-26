Colorado AD Rick George says there's a "misconception" about Deion Sanders
Rick George has a lot to be thankful for going forward. Colorado's longtime athletic director pulled off one of the best hires the football program has witnessed in decades and is still reaping the benefits. In a recently interview with BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger, George talks about Deion Sanders' job performance and the upcoming 2024 season
“I think there’s a misperception about coach (Sanders),” George said. “If you know Coach Prime, he’s an incredible individual. He’s driven, he knows what it takes to be successful, he’s hired a great staff."
Munsterteiger mentioned that with Colorado’s increased popularity, some national media members, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith have spoken negatively about Coach Prime and the Buffs. While George responded by saying the Buffs aren’t worried about others’ opinions, he agreed with Munsterteiger's assessment regarding the notion that many outside of Boulder have a misunderstanding of Coach Prime's method.
"We’re not going to make everyone happy, and that’s not our goal," George noted. "Our goal is to focus on what we have in front of us, tune out all the noise that’s out there and make this program really great. I think Coach Prime’s going to do that. I think this is going to be a big step in that direction this year. Let the naysayers say what they want to say. We’re not listening to it; we’re just focused on what’s ahead.”
George is fully supportive of Sanders, and it's not a surprise why. The Buffs are more relevant than they’ve been in decades, CU is raking in record revenue with $343 million for earned media alone, and Sanders himself is getting paid for the exposure he’s bringing to Boulder. The local economy is also benefiting, with businesses helping Colorado recruit on a national scale.
Despite the mixed media coverage, George emphasized the many positives of Sanders' tenure. The attention and success Sanders has brought to the program cannot be ignored. George’s comments serve as a fair rebuke to Sanders' critics, highlighting the tangible benefits and progress made under his leadership.
As Colorado prepares for a second season under Coach Prime beginning on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State, the focus remains on building a strong, successful program.