Colorado Women's Basketball Secures Two More Transfer Portal Signees

The Colorado Buffaloes knew they'd meet forward Kira Reynolds and guard Brooke Walker again.

Walker and Reynolds are joining coach JR Payne's Buffs through the transfer portal, sources told Colorado Buffaloes On SI before each signed on on Tuesday. They are the third and fourth transfer additions for Colorado, joining former Tulane guard Mecailin Marshall and former Kansas State guard Aniya' Foy.

Former UT Arlington Star Kira Reynolds Joins Colorado

South Bend Washington junior Kira Reynolds celebrates after making a shot while drawing a foul during a Class 4A regional girls basketball championship game against Lake Central Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at LaPorte High School. | Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reynolds is a tremendous addition for Colorado, dominating her freshman year with the UT Arlington Mavericks after a high-profile prep career. She was named to the All-WAC newcomer and freshman teams.

At 6-4, Reynolds led UTA by averaging 13 points and 7.9 rebounds on steady efficiency last season. She totaled 66 blocks and notched 2.4 per game, both marks that ranked eighth in the country.

She posted eight double-doubles, including five performances with both 14-plus points and 13-plus boards. She had three occasions of 15-plus rebounds, two of which paired with 20 or more points. Reynolds also scored 20-plus points seven times and blocked four or more shots 10 times.

On Nov. 22, her Mavs met Colorado in an early-season battle in Hawaii. She struggled, scoring just 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting, but showed the variety of ways she can create value with four blocks and eight rebounds. One game later, she had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against Texas A&M.

Welcome to the squad 🦬 pic.twitter.com/AP41LmB4pG — Colorado Women's Basketball 🦬 (@CUBuffsWBB) April 14, 2026

Quickly, Reynolds became one of the most impactful freshmen and mid-major forwards in the nation. Her height and strength overwhelmed the WAC, earning conference all-freshman honors, but her skills drew a wealth of Power Five suitors. While many were more marquee, she chose Colorado.

The native of South Bend, Indiana, was originally committed to Purdue as one of the country's most coveted recruits, ranked No. 96 overall by 247Sports in 2025. Reynolds gained national notoriety that January, becoming the first man or woman in Indiana history to record a quintuple-double. She had 14 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists, 11 steals and 10 blocks for Washington (South Bend) High School.

Reynolds hails from a basketball family that has shaped her career. She originally pledged to the Boilermakers to play alongside her two sisters, Mila and Amiyah Reynolds, but after their father and high school coach, Steven Reynolds Jr., left his job for a spot on UT Arlington's staff, it became a package deal.

South Bend Washington head coach Steven Reynolds, left, talks to his daughter and junior player on the team, Kira, during a girls basketball game against Bolingbrook Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Washington High School. | Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

All three sisters contributed to the Mavs last season. Mila, a 6-3 junior forward, averaged 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds over 18 starts in 32 games. Amiyah, a 6-foot guard, averaged 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while making 10 starts as a sophomore.

But after just one year, Steven will not return to UTA, and neither will his daughters, as all three entered the portal. And with Kira now Boulder-bound, it will be fascinating to see what her sisters decide.

For the Buffaloes, Reynolds figures to be the focal point down low as a replacement for forward Jade Masogayo. Her pedigree around the basket, on the glass and protecting the rim gives Colorado a potential star who keeps Payne's history of coaching strong posts alive. Only this time, Reynolds won't need much to become a finished product.

"Kira is a dynamic playmaker who brings toughness, competitiveness, and a high basketball IQ to our program," Payne said in a Tuesday release. "She has a great feel for the game and the ability to impact both ends of the floor. What really stands out is her motor and her ability to score both inside and out. We're excited about the energy and toughness she'll bring to our group."

How Brooke Walker Fits With Colorado

Arizona State Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) looks to the basket against Utah Utes guard Brooke Walker (3) at Desert Financial Arena on Feb. 11, 2026, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walker joins the Buffs after two seasons with Utah, bringing sound potential as a role player with Big 12 experience. She played a limited role over 30 games as a freshman but started 17 times and averaged 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per outing in 2025-26. She was also tied for second on the Utes with 0.9 steals.

The native of Andover, Kansas, near where current Buffs guard Zyanna Walker is from, had Colorado as one of three finalists in her initial recruitment. She connected well with coach Payne and former star guard Jaylyn Sherrod, and while it did not go around, it's coming back around two years later.

Efficiency-wise, Walker has similar splits as Marshall, though on much lower volume. She shot 42.7 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3 last season. But she's stellar from the free-throw line with a career clip of 88.2 percent.

While her stats were pedestrian, the 5-9 Walker could take on Colorado's odd jobs. She was a stout defender and well-suited rebounder who brings conventional point guard and off-ball instincts that the Buffaloes currently lack.

As loaded as their backcourt is entering next season, the Buffaloes could hone Walker's skillset into a rotation spot. Her Big 12 experience, prowess from the charity stripe, perimeter defense and timely scoring could serve as an upgrade for guard Maeve McErlane, who started 23 games last season despite meager production or impact.

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