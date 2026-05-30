Colorado’s Thin Defensive Line Opens Door For Transfer Santana Hopper

The Colorado Buffaloes had a strong 2026 offseason in the transfer portal, bringing in a total of 43 newcomers. One position they struggled to rebuild despite that large number was the interior defensive line.

The room is thin overall, and the Buffaloes had to shift returning edge rusher Quency Wiggins to the interior just to add depth. But one bright spot was the addition of former Tulane Green Wave defensive tackle Santana Hopper.

He helped the Green Wave to an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025, and now hopes to do the same with the Buffaloes. In addition, he can prove himself as an NFL Draft prospect in the coming season.

How the Colorado Buffaloes defensive line depth chart helps Santana Hopper’s NFL Draft stock

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the lack of depth on Colorado’s interior defensive line may damage the team, it plays to the advantage of Hopper’s NFL Draft stock. As an experienced interior defensive lineman who has proven himself at both of his collegiate stops to this point, he will have a substantial advantage in the position battle.

While that doesn’t mean the job is Hopper’s automatically, it does mean he has experience that most players alongside him in the room don’t. He’s the only Buffs’ interior defensive lineman to have gone to the College Football Playoff, so he can set the standard for that unit to perform to.

Hopper will likely not only win the starting role but also emerge as a leader in the unit. If he gets the amount of playing time needed to establish an NFL resume, he just has to pick up where he left off in his development at Tulane to trend in that direction.

How Santana Hopper’s leadership will benefit his NFL Draft stock

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

That leadership piece is just as important as his playing time. NFL front offices highly value quality character, hence the extensive pre-draft interview process that takes place each season.

If Hopper emerges as a leader on the field, it’s likely that his off-the-field leadership will come along as well.

Colorado’s coaching staff had nothing but praise for Hopper’s character in the spring season, speaking of him as a family man and a leader of men.

“Santana is a grown man; he has a purpose in this, and he plays like it,” said Colorado defensive line coach Dante Carter during his April 3 press conference. “Every time he gets out there between those lines, you can tell he’s doing this for a reason. He has a six-year-old son right now, so that’s his purpose, that’s his drive.”

Hopper’s character is something his draft stock and the Buffaloes can rely on as a benefit, even if he struggles to make the adjustment to Big 12 play.

How playing in the Big 12 will help Satnana Hopper raise his NFL Draft stock

Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) reacts to sacking North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (not pictured) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

However, if Hopper can make that adjustment successfully, he’ll be much higher on NFL scouts’ draft boards than he has been to this point in his career.

Across three years at Appalachian State and his lone season at Tulane, Hopper recorded an impressive 101 tackles, 51 of which were unassisted, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles. He’s been a run stuffer for four seasons at the Group of Five level, but has flown under the radar due to the level of competition he’s faced.

If the 6-2, 265-pounder can prove that his production can translate from level to level, NFL front offices will be much more willing to take a chance on him come April.

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