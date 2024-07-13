2025 Texas blue-chip receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. commits to Colorado
Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. made it official and announced he would be Boulder bound next year. The four-star blue-chip receiver, who will play his final year at North Shore High School (Houston), chose Colorado over Alabama, Texas A&M and Nebraska on Saturday.
Farrakhan recently enrolled at Texas powerhouse, which will be the third high school he has attended after playing his freshman year at Grand Oaks before transferring to The Woodlands. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the No. 43 overall recruit in the state of Texas for the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also noted as the No. 34 receiver in the country.
The Lone Star product made an official visit to Colorado last month and hasn't stopped making moves since. Miami Dolphins' All-Pro Tyreek Hill was working out with Farrakhan, who detailed the moment with a post to X (Formerly Twitter) with the two in the gym. He was one of eight players invited to Boulder two weeks ago.
A group that included top QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who would likely have Farrakhan as a favorite target, if they both end up committing to CU. They both got a good feel for the program and enjoyed their time with Deion Sanders and others. It wasn't just Coach Prime who made him feel at home. CU offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur made an impression on Farrakhan.
“He was a head coach in the NFL for two teams,” Farrakhan said before his commitment. “He knows what it takes to get me to the next level.”
Colorado is taking a quality over quantity approach toward the 2025 recruiting class. Farrakhan becomes the Buffs sixth hard commit and third four-star on the books, joining IMG Academy's Alex Graham and Lipscomb Academy's Chauncey Gooden. The rest of the class is a trio of three-stars with linebacker Mantrez Walker, two-way player Corbin Laisure, and offensive lineman Jay Gardenhire. The move with adding Farrakhan will boost the CU class overall that was dead last in the Big 12.
Farrakhan is noted as an "Advanced route runner with strong production against Texas 6A competition in Houston metro," according to 247Sports' Gabe Brooks. "(He) owns experience in all three phases with some part-time corner reps and impressive return-game context, including one kick return TD and one punt return TD as a junior. Displays impressive route snap and late-separating ability.
"Consistent hands catcher who's spatially aware of defenders and the boundary and flashes body control acumen in the air. Flashes some speed-changing nuance that enhances route-running ability and run-after-catch effectiveness, which also derives in part from sneaky wiry strength and contact balance. Still developing fluidity and suddenness and unlocking top-end gear in the open field, but represents a bona fide high-major receiver prospect who could become an impact player with pro potential in the long run."