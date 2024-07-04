Alex Graham ready to "silence the haters" when he arrives at Colorado
Alex Graham doesn't get tired of hearing the naysayers talk about Deion Sanders and the Buffs. It has been a factor in recruiting since the Hall-of-Famer arrived on campus in Boulder. The four-star safety from IMG Academy (Florida) recently went on the record and said he can't wait to show out at Colorado next season.
"Colorado gets a lot of hate as it is already," Graham told Rivals reporter John Garcia Jr. "Everyday I see something about Coach Prime or how there are so many players in the portal. Just wait until I get there. Wait until these other guys get there. We're going to show y'all."
Graham chose Colorado over a total of 30 schools, including Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon. He was recently out in Boulder for an official visit with 2025 top QB Julian Lewis and others. It was the third visit for Graham over the past year. He's currently the only Sunshine State prospect to join the herd next year's class. Thanks to the influene of Devin Rispress and others. At 6-foot-1, and 190 pounds, "The Hawk" is currently the 23th-best player in Florida, according to 247Sports.
Like many other CU recruits, Graham has a background as a multi-sport athlete. He'll use that knowledge to prepare for the next level in the Buffs secondary. One thing to note is that he has worked with different coverage packages at IMG and has excelled over the past two years.
Graham headlines Colorado's 2025 recruiting class that currently stands at five. He's joined by linebacker Mantrez Walker from Bufford (Georgia) as the only other defensive player for the Buffs next year.